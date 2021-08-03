US expands policy of deporting migrants, citing Delta variant and increasing number of border crossings





The Biden administration said on Monday it would continue indefinitely the Trump-era policy of swiftly deporting migrants and asylum seekers from the United States, citing the rapidly spreading and larger COVID-19 Delta variant. number of illegal border crossings in over 20 years. .

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), issued a new order supporting the continued enforcement of the Title 42 public health authority, which was first invoked by the Trump administration in March 2020 to close US borders to migrants.

By citing Title 42, US authorities at the southern border are able to deport migrants to Mexico or their country of origin without allowing them to seek humanitarian refuge. The so-called “evictions” are designed to prevent overcrowding and COVID outbreaks at border patrol facilities in the short term, government officials have argued.

Walensky said stopping the deportations, as some advocates had called for, would lead to “severe overcrowding and a high risk of COVID-19 transmission” among migrants in U.S. custody and border officials. Health care systems in communities along the US-Mexico border are also said to be overburdened, she added.

“All of this is of particular concern as the Delta variant continues to generate an increase in COVID-19 cases,” Walensky wrote in his order. “As scientists learn more about Delta and other emerging variants, rigorous and increased compliance with public health mitigation strategies is essential to protect public health.”

Adults and migrant families, Walensky determined, should continue to be deported “pending further improvements in the public health situation.”

David Shahoulian, the top Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official responsible for overseeing border policy, said in a court filing Monday that an abrupt end to Title 42 would exacerbate overcrowding in detention centers for already over-capacity migrants and would fuel more migration.

The United States expects to register around 210,000 arrests of migrants along the southern border in July, which would mark the highest monthly total since 2000, according to government data submitted to a federal court. It also expects to register 80,000 apprehensions of parents and children traveling with families, and 19,000 of unaccompanied minors, a historic record.

As of Sunday, the border patrol was holding 17,778 migrants, with its detention facilities collectively at 377% of its capacity. Seven of the border patrol’s nine sectors were overcapacity, including the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, where the largest detention facility for unaccompanied minors and families was at 446 percent of capacity.

“The United States was built by generations of immigrants seeking refuge,” Shahoulian said in his brief. However, he added, “given the unique public health danger posed by the ongoing pandemic, the implementation of the CDC order is essential to prevent overcrowding and the spread of infection in DHS facilities “.

Migrants are processed by the US Border Patrol after crossing the US-Mexico border into the United States in Penitas, Texas, July 8, 2021. PAUL RATJE / AFP via Getty Images

Monday’s announcement is a major setback for advocates backing asylum seekers who had been pushing the Biden administration for months to lift the Title 42 policy. They denounced the Title 42 deportations as an illegal policy. administration which denies migrants the American sanctuary and puts them in danger.

“This ordinance, like its previous versions, escapes US refugee law and endangers the lives of refugees,” Eleanor Acer, senior director of refugee protection at Human Rights First, told CBS News. “The Biden administration apparently plans to use this order to continue to deport many people seeking refuge to dangerous conditions in Mexico, where they will continue to be the target of more kidnappings and violent attacks.”

Human Rights First has compiled 3,276 reports of kidnappings, rapes and assaults against migrants and asylum seekers stranded in Mexico under the Title 42 rule since President Biden took office in January.

Earlier Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union resumed its legal action against border deportations, saying its months-long negotiations with the Biden administration had collapsed. The group has asked a federal court to ban the government from deporting families traveling with children.

Mr Biden took office on a pledge to end Trump-era asylum limits, which he denounced as draconian and cruel during the presidential campaign.

His administration quickly ended the Trump administration’s practice of forcing migrants in Mexico to wait for their U.S. asylum hearings, and has since allowed 13,000 politically affected people to enter the country. It also ended the long-term detention of migrant families.

The Biden administration refused to deport unaccompanied children under Title 42, a practice three judges ruled illegal. In addition, it allowed 16,000 migrants deemed at risk in Mexico to enter the United States under Title 42 exemptions, according to a government court record.

But the Biden administration has also vigorously defended in federal court its ability to uphold Title 42, which it has used to deport the vast majority of adult migrants and some families with children encountered at the southern border since January.

In her order on Monday, Walensky, the director of the CDC, said unaccompanied children could be exempted from deportation because there is an “appropriate infrastructure” in place to protect them and the adults they come into contact with. the coronavirus while they are housed in shelters and ultimately handed over to family members in the United States

“It is highly unlikely” that allowing unaccompanied minors to remain in the United States while their requests for humanitarian assistance are adjudicated “will place undue strain on the United States health care system or health care resources.” , said Walensky.

However, the complete end of Title 42, the CDC director said, could cause families and single adults to clutter up border patrol facilities which are “ill-equipped to handle an outbreak” and which operate with limited capacity for. the pandemic. Those who fell ill would be transferred to local medical institutions and “strain local or regional health resources,” Walensky said.

Local nonprofits that host and provide COVID testing to migrant families are “stretched” and would not be able to serve all parents and children crossing the southern border, Walensky added.

