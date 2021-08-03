UK Weather: Thunderstorms create flood risk in England and Wales | UK weather





Thunderstorms and torrential rains can cause flooding in parts of southern England and Wales.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued an amber weather warning until 11 p.m. Monday for storms covering areas including Cardiff, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Oxfordshire and London.

The weather forecast is predicting up to 50mm of rain in just a few hours.

Meteorological Agency’s Nicola Maxey said: Drains don’t absorb rain fast enough and water splashes on roads, which can lead to surface water overflow. However, not everyone in the area will see a storm or rain, but there are risks. More rain this week. Wednesday is likely to be accompanied by a thunderstorm.

Floods have already affected the Isle of Wight, and the Meteorological Agency reports rains of up to 120 mm have been recorded near the town of Bendtner.

South Western Railway has urged customers to spend extra time on travel, while Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue services are helping flood-affected people to move valuables upstairs and keep electronics out of water. I advised you that you can.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, cloudy skies will be mixed with showers as the week passes.

Meteorological Department Marco Petagna said: “There will be a mix of sunshine and showers across the UK today and tomorrow. From Wednesday, the weather becomes more unsettling. Showers or longer showers will occur in most areas Wednesday through Thursday and potentially on Friday as well.

Weather forecasters say the weather conditions will improve in the middle of this month. Until then, conditions are expected to be drier and warmer, according to Petagna, but there are no signs the heat will continue yet.

