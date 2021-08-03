UK clinical trial hopes to alleviate concerns about coronavirus vaccine in pregnant women | covid





The optimal vaccination schedule to protect pregnant women from COVID-19 will be explored in a UK clinical trial.

Last week, UK’s chief midwife, Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent, urged pregnant women to get vaccinated as soon as possible, along with evidence that the Delta mutation poses a far greater risk to pregnant women than the previous form of the virus.

A clinical trial called Preg-CoV has begun to determine the best difference between doses for pregnant women and to further investigate potential side effects and effects on babies and reassuring researchers.

Pregnant women have an increased risk of severe COVID-19, hospitalizations, intensive care unit admissions, death, and a higher risk of premature birth than pregnant women without COVID-19, chief investigator Paul Heath said. St. George’s Pediatric Infectious Diseases Clinical Trial and Professor, University of London

For this reason, when we vaccinate pregnant women, we must ensure that they are vaccinated in the best way to ensure that they are best protected.

Asma Khalil, the trial’s chief obstetrician and gynecologist and professor of obstetrics and gynecology at St Georges, said the UK’s coronavirus vaccination program was successful, but pregnant women had low intakes.

According to a survey conducted by her hospital, among pregnant women who gave birth between March and early July of this year, less than one-third, or 28%, of women targeted under the guidelines were actually [at least one dose of] Khalil taking coronavirus vaccine during pregnancy

This is despite the absence of safety concerns raised by real data from over 130,000 pregnant women in the US and 52,000 pregnant women in the UK.

Khalil said pregnant women are still concerned because they were not included in the initial Covid vaccine trials.

In the first phase of the Preg-CoV trial, the team hopes to recruit 600 pregnant women between the ages of 18 and 44 from 13 locations across the UK.

Two groups of 200 pregnant women who were not vaccinated during different gestational periods were randomized based on whether they received Moderna or Zap and whether they received the second dose 4-6 weeks or 8-12 weeks after the first dose. It’s possible.

Participants will not know which covid jab they have received, and routine immunizations to prevent whooping cough will also be included in the schedule, leaving no way to know what dosing regimen they are on.

A third group of about 100 pregnant women received one dose at 28-34 weeks of gestation and a second dose of the same vaccine after childbirth, and a fourth group of 100 women had already received their first dose. You will get all the Covid Zap doses before or during pregnancy and get a second dose of the same vaccine.

All women will have follow-up visits and blood tests and will keep an electronic diary to help researchers monitor for potential vaccine side effects. The team will also track outcomes in babies up to 12 months old to investigate their impact on safety and development.

However, experts point out that there is no evidence of harm to babies. Rather, it is beneficial because the antibodies help protect the baby from the coronavirus by crossing the placenta, while the jab reduces the chances of premature or stillbirth.

Heath said the trial will fill a gap in current knowledge about vaccinating pregnant women with COVID-19. The first results on potential side effects are expected at the end of the year and the first results on immune response data are expected in the first quarter of next year.

Khalil believes he can learn a lesson from this pandemic. And one of them is that you should consider including pregnant women relatively early in vaccine trials.

