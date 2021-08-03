Infrastructure bill allocates subsidies for drinking water in U.S. schools





The $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill before the Senate includes billions of dollars spent to benefit public schools and children, including funding for lead pipe replacement, school bus upgrades and the fact that it is easier for children to walk to school.

The bill spends $ 15 billion over five years, with the amount increasing each year from $ 2.4 billion next year to $ 3.25 billion in fiscal year 2026, on grants to clean potable water by removing lead contaminated pipes and performing other infrastructure upgrades. This includes at least $ 25 million per year for small, disadvantaged communities.

Democrats and Republicans have been touting efforts to clean up water sources, as school systems across the country still grapple with lead infested pipes. The crisis in Flint, Michigan, over lead in the city’s water supply has drawn international attention to the long-term effects of lead exposure on children. Cities with an industrial past, including Baltimore, Cincinnati and Chicago, have a long history of exposure to lead in air, soil and water, an environmental legacy of decades of manufacturing.

Baltimore public schools, for example, still won’t let children drink from school water fountains because of the high levels of lead in the pipes. On Fox News Sunday, Brian Deese, chief economic adviser to President Biden, said the bill would finally bring clean water to our schools, and West Virginia Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito said the legislation would result in less poisoning for your children. in their water systems because of lead pipes.

The legislation also sets aside $ 5 billion to upgrade school buses in the Americas to clean energy models, such as those that run on electricity instead of fossil fuels, prioritizing low-income school districts. , rural and tribal. Half of the funding will go to zero-emission school buses and the other half to buses that run on alternative fuels.

Our country will purchase 20,000 new school buses over the next two years. Should these buses be made in China or America? said Senator Mark Warner, Democrat of Virginia, speaking in favor of the new resources. I think they should be made in America.

The bill also calls for a study on how to improve school bus safety through technology updates, such as adding cameras and better lighting to vehicles, and aims to reduce the number of drivers who illegally pass school buses with the creation of a public messaging campaign.

It would also allocate at least $ 1 million per state to create plans that allow students to walk or cycle to school safely within a two-mile radius of the school building.

