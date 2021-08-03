UK’s driver shortage calls for action as it hits supermarket shelves | supermarket





Supermarket shelves voids will continue for months, suppliers warned, unless the government does more to address the labor crisis hitting shipping companies.

Logistics and transport organizations say August will be a pinch point for the tribe as workers are on summer vacation.

A shortage of qualified HGV drivers, exacerbated by Brexit and COVID-19, has prevented wholesalers from supplying their stores, and on Friday, major dairy giant Arla admitted it could not supply milk to about a quarter of its supermarkets last week. .

Cold Chain Federation CEO Shane Brennan said the problem is getting worse. We have many vacancies, but there are many workers on holidays. I have a short summer problem. He resigned that it would interfere with the shelf.

Rona Hunnisett of Logistics UK said holidays were a problem. These people have been working flat since the onset of the epidemic.

She urged consumers to be patient and not overbought. We have plenty of inventory in our supply chain and all our warehouses. And it is full of fresh domestic produce.

Tesco is one of those companies that offers more than 1,000 incentives to lure HGV drivers. Rod McKenzie of the Road Haulage Association said companies are giving drivers big bucks and registration fees. This is a real problem because they are all buying talent elsewhere. They don’t create talent, he said.

We could pay them more, which is a good thing, but we need a new driver. My challenge for the company is, how about spending some money on recruiting and training new drivers?

Dairy UK said that despite heavy strain on transporters, milk collection continued on the farm, and many of its dairy workers were absent due to the epidemic. The organization’s chief executive, Dr Judith Bryans, said the government should introduce HGV drivers and skilled worker visas for dairy processing to help recruit staff, adding:

Some Sainsbury stores have been hit by the milk supply disruption, but supermarkets said only a few lines were affected and still deliver large volumes daily. A spokesperson said: We work hard to help our customers find what they need. Not all stores always have the exact product customers are looking for, but large quantities are shipped to stores every day, and colleagues are focused on getting the products to the shelves as quickly as possible.

Brennan said the problem will get worse over Christmas. He said it has been overshadowed by the epidemic, but it is a superficial rather than a persistent problem of a chronic lack of necessary drivers at every stage of the supply chain.

We’ve seen massive exodus of the non-UK workforce during the pandemic, and it’s unknown if they’ll ever return.

James Bielby, CEO of the Federation of Wholesale Distributors, said that aluminum supply problems are causing shortages in products like soft drinks and beer, and Brexit-related labor shortages are affecting fresh products like meat and milk. said he was going crazy. He warned that it will get worse before it gets better.

He said structural problems remain and will continue as long as there is no government intervention.

Retailers said there were only a few disruptions to their supply chain, but urgent government action was needed. Andrew Opie, Director of Food and Sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said: Government is rapidly increasing the number of HGV driving tests, providing visas to EU HGV drivers to fill the gap and a long-term solution also need to find problem.

Logistics UK has urged the government to expand incentives for employers to hire apprentice drivers.

