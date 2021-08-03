US Accuses Burmese Generals of Stagnation, Calls on ASEAN to Lobby | ASEAN News





The United States has accused Myanmar’s military generals of buying time after coup leader Min Aung Hlaing extended the deadline for new elections, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging the Association of Nations to Southeast Asia (ASEAN) to step up efforts to resolve political unrest. triggered by the seizure of power.

Blinken is virtually participating this week in talks with ASEAN foreign ministers, whose 10 members include Myanmar.

At a special summit in April, the group agreed on a five-point plan to deal with the deteriorating situation in Myanmar, including an end to the violence and the appointment of a special envoy to lead the initiatives. diplomatic.

But the crackdown continued and on Sunday, in a speech marking six months since the coup, Min Aung Hlaing said the state of emergency imposed after the coup would remain in effect until August. 2023, with new elections due for more than a year. later than originally promised.

The announcement is a call for ASEAN to redouble its efforts as it is clear the Burmese junta is just buying time and wants to continue to extend the timetable to its advantage, an unnamed senior US official said. , using the old name of Myanmar. Burma.

All the more reason why ASEAN must commit to this point and abide by the terms of the five-point consensus to which Myanmar has also subscribed.

Although Min Aung Hlaing attended the April meeting, he later distanced himself from the statement and more than 900 people were reportedly killed during the six-month crackdown on anti-coup protests.

sent from ASEAN

Two ASEAN diplomats told the Associated Press on Tuesday that the bloc wanted to appoint Brunei’s second foreign minister, Erywan Yusof, as special envoy to Myanmar, but were awaiting approval from the ‘army.

Myanmar did not immediately react to the choice, preventing ministers from issuing a joint post-conference communiqué that would have reflected the key development, diplomats said.

One of the Southeast Asian diplomats said Myanmar prefers the special envoy to be Thailand’s candidate, former Thai Ambassador to Myanmar Virasakdi Futrakul.

Even if Myanmar got its preferred choice, it remains uncertain if and when the country’s military leaders would allow access to civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been detained with other political leaders and brought to justice for a multitude of crimes. accusations, diplomats said.

The wave of diplomatic activity comes amid persistent political unrest in Myanmar as well as a health crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scattered protests against the anti-military government were reported on Monday and Tuesday, according to social media posts.

In the village of Win Chone in Pauk County, northwest Myanmar, reports on Tuesday reported at least 50 homes destroyed by security forces.

At least 330 deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total toll to more than 10,000, although the actual number of deaths is believed to be much higher. More than 300,000 people have officially contracted the disease.

Meanwhile, the Shadow Government of National Unity (NUG), made up mostly of deposed civilian leaders from parliament, appeals for humanitarian aid following floods and landslides in Mon and Kayin states. .

NUG has pledged to continue providing assistance to the affected areas.

Beijing coercion

Myanmar aside, Washington wants to reassure Southeast Asia of its commitment to the region and hopes that Blinkens’ participation in five consecutive days of regional meetings will show that President Joe Biden’s administration is determined to move forward. engage with its allies and partners in Southeast Asia.

The US official said Blinken will tackle Beijing’s coercion against ASEAN countries in the contested South China Sea and highlight human rights concerns in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet .

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited Southeast Asia last week, where he discussed the South China Sea, and reiterated that Beijing’s claims to almost all of the waterway had no basis in international law.

Vice President Kamala Harris plans this month to visit Singapore, a historic partner of the United States, as well as Vietnam, which has moved closer and closer to Washington despite the injustices of the war.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi is expected to meet Blinken in person in Washington this week, while Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has previously visited Indonesia and Thailand as well as Cambodia, often regarded as one of the most pro-Beijing ASEAN countries.

Over 900 people reportedly killed and thousands arrested in Myanmar’s six-month crackdown on dissent [File: Stringer/AFP]

In addition to the US-ASEAN Ministerial Talks, Blinken will also participate virtually this week in the Ministerial Meetings of the East Asia Summit, ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), Mekong-US Partnership and the Friends of the Mekong initiative.

