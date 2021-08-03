Big US HPC and Global Cloud Aspirations. Pay attention to HPE?





Behind Atoss’ agreement announced last week for the acquisition of HPC cloud specialist Nimbix lie plans for acceleration to penetrate the US HPC market and the global expansion of its HPC cloud capabilities. Nimbix will become an Atos HPC cloud competence center and act as a global hub and will also be able to “position Atos hardware for sale.” Financial details of the acquisition have not yet been disclosed.

Atos is of course one of the main system manufacturers in Europe. He has worked with Nimbix in recent years, including occasionally on joint customer proposals. Nimbix started in 2010 as an HPC cloud computing company offering cutting edge HPC technology, often much earlier than the big cloud computing providers. It has ended its independent cloud business and is migrating its customers to public clouds while leveraging its HPC orchestration services and Nimbix JARVICE XE software. Andrew Grant, Atos vice president for strategic HPC projects, spoke with HPCwire about transaction engines and plans for Nimbix.

Grant distinguished three transaction drivers:

Expansion of the HPC cloud market. There are a lot of statistics behind this change. About 50-60% of customers want to integrate HPC in the cloud as part of their HPC strategy over the next few years. Some industries are moving faster than others, but the move is across all industries and last year was a tipping point. That’s the number one reason we’re doing this, Grant said. Work with large cloud providers. Atos and Nimbix both had separate discussions with hyperscalers about improving their HPC offerings. So we believe that having HPC services and expertise to improve the services offered by these hyperscalers, and simply facilitate the migration of workloads to public clouds, is something we think is very desirable. Combining JARVICE and existing Atos software, which is our extreme computer studio, portal, and remote viewing tools, we think that ticks just about all of the boxes. To answer your question about our plans for JARVICE; absolutely, we see the value of that and that’s the core intellectual property we’re investing in. Over the next year, take a good look at how JARVICE is integrated into our software suites for HPC, he said. Attention HPE! We’re the dominant player in Europe, but we don’t do a lot of HPC in the United States. We have a handful of US customers but very few HPC customers. It’s good that we have a very large number of employees in the United States. The reason is that we haven’t had a team of HPC experts, or a large team anyway. Having savvy feet on the streets with a known brand in HPC that understands the ecosystem will help us sell our hardware platforms as well as cloud platforms. The Nimbix team will position Atos hardware platforms for the US market. We also hear from US customers and partners that for high-end HPC and HPC, there is very little competition for HPE. [in the U.S.] after acquiring Cray and SGI. This is where we are very competitive in other markets. We want to bring this to the United States [where] even a small part of the market will have a big impact.

The jewel in the deal’s product is the Nimbix JARVICE XE software platform, which has been positioned as the first container-native hybrid cloud platform. It supports x86, OpenPower and Arm. There has even been work with Riken to port it to Fugaku, currently the top performer on the Top500 list.

At the end of 2020, Leo Reiter, CTO of Nimbix, told HPCwire that JARVICE XE can be used with any Arm platform, as long as it supports Linux and Kubernetes. Currently, JARVICE XE is deployed on Fujitsu FX700 systems (which like Fugaku are powered by the Fujitsu A64FX processor), and JARVICE also supports Amazons Graviton processors, either as a fully stand-alone resource or as a target. processing from an existing system based on JARVICE.

In distinguishing the cloud platforms Atos and Nimbix, Grant said, Atos is focusing a lot on the front-end of the portal interface to make the job submission portal simple and user-friendly, and the security that runs it. surrounded. The focus of JARVICE is very downstream and what happens at the end of the delivery. So the possibility of moving containers, and doing it in a multi-cloud way. So you can go to Amazon, Google, etc. and have the possibility of dynamically creating clusters. Any Kubernetes target is suitable for JARVICE.

So while we can easily submit a Slurm job, say from an on-premises system to GCP (Google Cloud Platform), what we couldn’t easily do before was being able to create a cluster on the fly, submit these containers, grow those containers elastically in the cloud environment. This is JARVICE’s unique IP which in my opinion is a fantastic plus. I don’t think anyone else has that ability, he said.

Atos has broadly identified four cloud use cases (slide below) and is working with major hyperscalers on those.

The first use case is where you have a customer who has an on-premises installation and just wants to distribute some of their workload in the hyperscaler. This could be to access new hardware, or it could be that they are simply running out of capacity at the site. Use case two is the same, but the customer does not have an on-premises installation. These are the easiest we could do today without the JARVICE software, although JARVICE makes it much easier. The third use case would be where we have a customer who maybe has a very specific need and wants to host a platform with regional extension from a cloud service provider. We’re doing it today, for SAP HANA for Oracle, where, for example, we have bare metal servers in Google’s data centers for any customer who wants to use Oracle as a service, he said.

The fourth use case, as described by Grant, is a multi-tenant HPC system such as a supercomputer hosted at a service provider, where we can resiliently partition parts of the machine and scale them up. And I make the distinction here, between partitioning a supercomputer and providing access to a general purpose cloud system where you have virtualized resources.

Nimbix was known to bring advanced HPC technology to market, FPGAs, GPUs, IBM Power, Arm and Grant processors said Atos was also inclined and would continue in this vein. One wonders, for example, if he will be one of the first supporters of RISC-V in the cloud.

Grant said: We are currently doing hardware reviews on various things. It’s a little too early to talk about it, but Atos is usually very early on the market. We were the first to go to market with AMD Rome, for example, and so will be very soon with Sapphire Rapids and some of these other technologies that are on the horizon.

Steve Hebert, CEO of Nimbix, now Global Head of Atos Nimbix HPC Cloud

Its debut and Grant expects the Nimbix integration and rollout of extended cloud offerings to happen within the next year. For now, the Nimbix management team has taken on new titles. Steve Hebert, Founder and CEO of Nimbix, is now VP, Global Head of Atos Nimbix HPC Cloud. Rob Sherrard, also co-founder of Nimbix, is now Senior Director of Global Delivery for Nimbix HPC Cloud Services. Reiter, Nimbix CTO is now CTO and CTO of Atos Nimbix HPC Cloud. It would certainly not be unusual for leadership moves following acquisitions.

Atos has big plans.

We have experienced steady growth of 20% year over year. And it’s been mostly in Europe, but we’ve also done a lot in India and South America, and so on. But like I said, we haven’t done much in the United States, and as you know 46% of the world market is in the United States. in 2019 I’m not sure what the 2020 numbers are with over 10,000 employees and 45 different locations, Grant said.

Critically, for me anyway, are things like eight of the 10 biggest [U.S.] manufacturers are customers, 50 percent of the big banks are our customers. These organizations are using CHP, but they are not using CHP back home today, for the reasons I mentioned. A key part of what we want to do is leverage that footprint, those customers, and have an extended Nimbix team that can go out and support them and incentivize and cross-sell HPC capabilities to those customers. We absolutely intend to develop general HPC hardware as well as software as well as the cloud in the United States with this acquisition.

