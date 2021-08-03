U.S. Finally Reaches Bidens 70% Vaccination Target, But These 30 States Still Have Not





Top line

The United States has surpassed its long-awaited goal of getting at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine to 70% of Americans, the White House said on Monday, but a majority of states have yet to hit the target, with many battles over Covid-19 outbreaks as their inoculation rates are lagging behind.

President-elect Joe Biden receives his second dose of Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine from Head nurse Ric Cuming on January 11, 2021.

Highlights

Thirty states have fallen behind the national vaccination rate by 70% and nearly a dozen have yet to reach 60%, according to data compiled by the New York Times.

Behind is Mississippi, where only 50% of adults have received at least one injection, followed by Wyoming, Louisiana, Alabama, Idaho and West Virginia, all of whom are under 55. % of residents partially vaccinated.

Seven other states have not yet reached the 60% rate: Tennessee (55%), South Carolina (57%), North Dakota (57%), Georgia (57.3%), Arkansas (57.6%), Indiana (58.4%) and Missouri (59.5%).

All of these states have seen an increase in hospitalizations in the past two weeks, with Louisiana, Alabama, South Carolina, Mississippi, Georgia and Tennessee reporting some of the nation’s biggest jumps at over 100% ( Louisiana and Alabama were almost double).

In addition, some of the states furthest from the target Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas lead the country with about a third of their intensive care beds occupied by coronavirus patients, according to ministry data. of Health and Human Services, while Idaho, Georgia and Alabama have at least one in five beds occupied.

Of the 17 other states located at different distances from the goal of Bidens, 10 Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Alaska, Montana, Nebraska and Kansassaw have increased by at least 50% in the past two weeks.

Vs

On the other end of the spectrum, Vermont, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Connecticut have all partially immunized at least 80% of their residents. Aside from Hawaii, they also all achieved a 70% inoculation rate, a milestone also reached by Maine, New Jersey and Maryland. None of these states have more than 10% of their intensive care beds used for Covid-19.

Surprising fact

The 20 states that exceeded Bidens’ target voted for him in the 2020 election: Vermont, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Mexico, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, California, Washington, New Hampshire, New York, Illinois, Virginia, Delaware, Colorado, Minnesota and Oregon. Reflecting the political divide in vaccine deployment, the states with the lowest vaccination rates are predominantly red, with only 3 not won by former President Donald Trump in the last election.

Key context

The Biden administration originally targeted 70% of adults to receive at least one injection of a Covid-19 vaccine by July 4. However, public health officials soon after deemed that target unlikely, as vaccinations plummeted nationwide after peaking in mid-April. As of July 4, only 18 states had reached the Bidens target and the country was 67% partially vaccinated. The spread of the more infectious Delta variant, which led to worrying increases in new cases and hospitalizations, heightened the urgency of calls for vaccination in the month that followed. The national immunization rate has steadily increased in recent weeks, from an average of just over half a million in mid-July to 673,000 doses administered per day as of August 2, according to a managed tracker by the Washington Post.

