American men overcome slow start, beat Spain to advance to semi-final

The United States men’s basketball team has been a big disappointment since arriving in Tokyo. They lost their first Olympic game since 2004 to France, and their game against an inferior Czech team was at times erratic despite a 35-point final victory.

Consistency has been the Achilles heel of the American team throughout these Olympics, and that trend continued once again in their quarterfinal match against Spain. Fortunately, they still managed to secure the massive victory against one of the best men’s teams competing in Tokyo.

Spaniard Ricky Rubio was nearly insurmountable in the first quarter, finishing the first 10 minutes of the game with 13 points to help orchestrate an 11-2 to close the opening stanza. The Spanish defense began to impose their will on the United States from there, suffocating the Americans for much of the second quarter thanks to solid play from Willy Hernangomez, who was a threat in the paint throughout the game.

Kevin Durant and company were fortunate enough to come in at half time with the game tied at 43. Having made just 38% of their shots in the first 20 minutes of the game, a similar shooting efficiency in the second half would have was disastrous for their hopes of winning a fourth straight game. gold medal.

Whatever was said in the locker room at half-time, the Americans have clearly refocused on the revival of the game. The United States outscored Spain 26-20 in the third quarter, thanks in large part to an improvement in the number of shots from beyond the arc.

Rubio continued to carry Spain in the second half, but his contributions alone (38 points, four rebounds) were not enough to guide his compatriots past the awakened American team.

It seemed unlikely at first, but the US team took the 95-81 victory to advance to the men’s basketball semifinals, securing a chance to play for a medal.

The United States will next face the winner of Australia over Argentina, which is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning.

