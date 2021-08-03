Coronavirus latest: UK government updates traffic light travel system on Thursday





San Francisco and six other Bay Area counties have restored universal masking obligations for indoor public places. This requirement goes into effect on Tuesday and requires individuals to wear face coverings when indoors in public, regardless of their immunization status.

A climber wears a mask at the Planet Granite climbing gym in San Francisco. Starting Tuesday, we will restore mask requirements for all indoor settings. © AP

The United States reached its milestone almost a month later than planned, giving at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 70% of American adults. Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the number of daily vaccinations reached around 550,000 last week as U.S. launches kicked off, down from the peak of more than 3.4 million in mid-April. .

Target and Home Depot have become the latest large US retailers to update their in-store mask rules due to the continued proliferation of Delta variants. Home Depot announced on Monday that it will take effect as soon as all employees, whether vaccinated or not, are required to wear indoor masks in stores, distribution centers, and at customers’ homes or businesses. The DIY retailer said more than 2,200 stores in the U.S. would “ask” customers to wear face coverings, but didn’t state that this was mandatory.

Boris Johnson stopped the idea of ​​creating a “yellow watchlist” for foreign resorts after warning that the UK may have forced hundreds of thousands of tourists to cancel European vacations. The Prime Minister said he wanted to make the system “as simple and user-friendly as possible for people” as the government prepares to update traffic light ratings for travel this week.

The UK Health Department announced on Monday that fewer people will be asked to self-isolate by the NHS Covid-19 app after a tech fix due to the nationwide chaos and staff shortages caused by the “Pingdemic”. Previously, if an asymptomatic person tested positive for coronavirus, the app contacted anyone who had close contact with that individual five days before the test result was reported.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has repeatedly urged private businesses in the state to deny services to people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 after announcing that transportation workers must be vaccinated or screened regularly. New York City also issued a “strong recommendation” for people to wear masks indoors, whether or not vaccinated.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has directed authorities to investigate a petition from the Ministry of Health to impose a nationwide lockdown for the first time since the epidemic began after a surge in deaths from the highly contagious delta strain.

U.S. manufacturing growth slowed for the second straight month in July due to raw material shortages and worker absenteeism. The Institute for Supply Management’s factory activity tracking index fell to 59.5 last month from 60.6 in June. Economists expected a slight increase to 60.9.

The think tank proposes that the Bank of England (BOE) should reduce its quantitative easing program before cutting interest rates once the UK is fully recovered from the coronavirus crisis. The Resolution Foundation said it was not the right time for the central bank to raise rates, given the continued slump in the UK labor market and the slowing economic recovery caused by the spread of the Delta variant. The rise in inflation will be a “temporary” phenomenon, the report said on Monday.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has approved the use of the Chinese-made Sinopam vaccine for children aged 3 to 17 years. The Ministry of Health said it has approved the emergency use of the vaccine, which, after rigorous clinical results, supported the UAE’s successful vaccination campaign. research.

