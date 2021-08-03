US women’s volleyball likely loses 2 starters in quarterfinals





TOKYO (AP) The US women’s volleyball team will likely be starved of two when the Americans face the Dominican Republic in the Olympic quarterfinal.

Passer Jordyn Poulter and his opponent Jordan Thompson were limited to training on Tuesday after rolling their right ankles during the group game and are unlikely to be available in the quarter-finals. The Americans are still hoping the two could return later in the tournament if the United States wins on Wednesday.

Poulter was injured when she landed on a teammate’s foot in a win over Italy on Monday that helped the United States take first place in Pool B. the same way on Saturday in a loss to the Russians, sidelining one of the tournament’s top scorers.

The Americans have managed to overcome those injuries so far thanks to the play of substitute passer Micah Hancock and other Annie Drews.

Drews led the team with 22 points in the straight-set victory over Italy in their first Olympics.

Coach Karch Kiraly said it was a tough choice to pitch Drews or Thompson to start the tournament, so he wasn’t surprised at how little down there was.

It was by no means an obvious decision, but one person had to be the starter and the other the replacement, Kiraly said. They have both taken turns in this role over the years. Every time (Annies) steps onto the pitch in these past few games, she’s given us an upgrade. We have enormous confidence in her as a starter or as a backup, and she crushed both reels.

The men played their quarter-final match on Tuesday without the United States, which was eliminated in a group game for the first time since the 2000 Games in Sydney.

ROC built on their strong performance by winning Group B in the preliminary game, sweeping Canada 25-21, 30-28, 25-22. The Canadians put in a spirited effort in the second set, when they pushed back five set points before finally succumbing to a smash from Maxim Mikhaylov.

We were quite patient at the end of the second set when our game suffered a bit because these games are made of moments, said Russian team coach Tuomas Sammelvuo. In difficult times, leave this moment and don’t think far. We waited our chance to close the set in a second set. It was very, very important.

The Russians are now back in the semifinals for the seventh consecutive Olympics. They won gold in London in 2012, but found themselves empty five years ago in Rio de Janeiro when they lost to eventual champion Brazil in the semi-final and the United States in the match. for the bronze medal.

The Russians will meet again with Brazil, who swept Japan in the second quarter-final.

Brazil have reached the gold medal match in the last four Olympics, winning as host in Rio in 2016 and the Athens Games in 2004. The Brazilians lost the final to Russia in 2012 and the United States in 2008.

Sometimes we won. We have wasted a lot of time, Brazilian captain Bruno said of the rivalry with the Russians. We are two really traditional volleyball schools. It will be a great battle for sure. It’s our first goal to be in the semi-finals to keep our dream alive.

Canada has failed to win a medal on five Olympic trips in men’s volleyball.

The other semi-final match will be determined later Tuesday after the quarter-final matches between Poland and France, winners of Pool A, and another match between Italy and Argentina.

