British Embassy Ashgabat welcomes applications for Chevening Scholarships





Applications for the Chevening Scholarship to Study in the UK are open between 3 August and 2 November 2021 and applications must be submitted via www.chevening.org/apply.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate that they have the commitment and skills needed to make positive change and show how a UK Master’s degree can help make that change. The scholarship provides full financial support for scholars to study for an eligible master’s degree at any UK university, while also providing access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional and cultural experiences.

Since the program was created in 1983, more than 50,000 professionals have had the opportunity to advance in the UK through Chevening. More than 1,500 scholarships are being offered worldwide for the 2022/2023 academic year, demonstrating the UK’s continued commitment to developing leaders of the future.

Naomi Rayner, Head of Scholarships at the UK Foreign Office Development Office (FCDO) said:

International cooperation is more important than ever as the world continues to address key global issues such as COVID-19 and climate change. Chevening wants to build an international community of people working together to drive positive change. We do this by bringing together amazing people from around the world to help them achieve their goals through education.

In the UK, we are proud of our world-class universities and know that our learning environment is rich due to the diverse cultures, experiences and perspectives represented on our campuses. Chevening scholars not only become an integral part of the network of more than 50,000 alumni, but also make significant contributions to these communities.

Chevening represents the best of the UK and welcomes people from all over the world to study, grow and thrive. Being part of the Chevening network instills a strong sense of pride and responsibility. I am constantly inspired by the enthusiasm and dedication of the Chevening community and look forward to hearing from applicants this year.

Chevenings Director Duncan Barker said:

Chevening experience goes beyond a master’s degree. As well as an academically challenging and fulfilling university experience, you can immerse yourself in British culture and engage with amazing people from all over the world.

We organize exclusive programs of events and activities where you can experience Britain’s heritage and history, discuss international policy and interact with thinkers at a variety of academic, cultural and social events. Previously, scholars visited the British Prime Minister’s residence at 10 Downing Street, hiked Mount Snowdon in Wales, exhibited art at a gallery in London, interned at the BBC, and sat in Anfield’s home dressing room.

You will learn by interacting with people from all over the world, traveling to the UK and participating in the communities in which you live. You must lead your own learning, think independently, and seek new experiences. The people who get the most out of Chevening are the people who invest the most in Chevening.

The scholarship lasts for one year, but you will be part of the Chevening community for the rest of your life. Our hope is to inspire, motivate and better equip you to leave the UK and make your own ideas a reality.

His Majesty’s ambassador to Turkmenistan, Hugh Philpott, said:

If you are passionate about making a difference, locally or globally, want to be the best at what you do and have the imagination to inspire others, the Chevening Scholarship is the perfect opportunity. you.

There is no typical scholar. Your age, race, gender, religion or cultural background does not matter to us. We want to see you have a clear vision for the future and the ability to achieve goals with energy, curiosity and compassion. If this sounds like you, you’ll fit into our community of over 50,000 alumni worldwide.

Our alumni network is full of dynamic, influential people who share experiences like yours. They can provide encouragement, mentoring, advice and contact. When you return home from your studies, you should feel ready to make a real difference, both professionally and socially.

There is a lot to be gained by submitting your application carefully, so if you have what it takes to become a Chevening Scholar, we recommend that you apply before the November 2nd deadline.

We are recruiting new applicants by selecting scholars from Turkmenistan who have received awards for study in UK universities this year. Successful applicants are sharing their stories on social media via the hashtag #ChosenForChevening.

more information

For more information on eligibility criteria and scholarship specifications, visit www.chevening.org/scholarships.

contact

[email protected]

more information

Chevening Scholarships is the UK Government’s global scholarship program, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organizations. Scholarships have been taught at UK universities, primarily for one year of master’s degrees, to individuals with the potential to become future leaders, decision makers and commentators.

Chevening started in 1983 and has developed into a prestigious international awards ceremony. Chevening Scholars come from more than 160 countries and regions around the world and have awarded nearly 10,000 scholarships in the past five years. There are over 50,000 Chevening Alumni worldwide that make up an influential and highly regarded global network.

The name Chevening derives from the Chevening House in Sevenoaks, Kent, which is now the joint residence of the British Foreign Minister.

For more information, visit www.chevening.org.

