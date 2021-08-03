United Nations Criticizes Britain for Failing to Correct Colonial Land Looting in Kenya | global development





The British government has been criticized by the United Nations for its lack of a solution to its colonial crimes in Kenya.

Six UN Special Rapporteurs have sent a letter expressing concern over the government’s failure to provide effective remedies and reparations to the Kipzis and Talaai.

The Kipzis and Talay families of Keriko County, Kenya, were brutally ousted by British forces between 1895 and 1963 to set up a lucrative tea plantation owned by white settlers.

Those who did not receive any compensation for their human rights violations submitted a complaint to the United Nations in 2019 calling for an investigation.

Lawyers argued that Britain’s intentional and violent forced migration after realizing that the land in Kerico County was suitable for growing tea constituted a serious human rights violation for Kenyans.

A fragment of a relic found at a site in Kerico County. Photo: Tony Karumba/AFP/Getty

Beginning with the Crown Land Ordinance of 1902, it is said that 36,000 hectares (90,000 acres) of Kerico land were taken from Kipzis and Talay and given to white Europeans. The land is currently occupied by various British and multinational tea companies.

The UK government has given the allegations a 60-day response time and has urged them to stop the violation and take necessary steps to prevent a recurrence before communications are made public, but did not respond.

In a new report, the UN has called on the UK government to now come up with a response and resolve the problem with the victims. Many of the victims are still alive. Rapporteurs expressed particular concern over their failure to take steps to establish the facts and truth of the situation and provide a public apology, including a formal acknowledgment of their plight and lack of reparation to victims and their descendants.

The UN rapporteur has told the UK government that reparations should include measures in the areas of reparation, compensation and rehabilitation.

Dickson Sitienei, one of the victims of the looting, said his people have been fighting for their voices for years.

If the British government thinks we will forget what they have done, he said. It is very difficult to feel that we have been neglected for so long for the terrible things they have done to us. We can’t feel free until they acknowledge what they’ve done. This is the only way forward.

In Kenya’s Keriko County, children carry firewood and tea plantations stretch towards the horizon. Photo: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

Rodney Dixon QC and Joel Kimutai Bosek, representing victims, said the report’s findings are a positive step in the right direction.

Our customers have suffered throughout their lives as a result of the horrific crimes committed decades ago and continue to suffer today, they said in a statement. They are entitled to justice, accountability, apology and reparation in accordance with the recommendation that it is time to resolve this issue constructively for the benefit of all parties.

Kerico County Governor Paul Chepkwony, who has been fighting for reparations for years, said he was satisfied with the ruling.

It gives me hope to know that this horrific history shared between Kenya and England will never be forgotten or rewritten. The British government apologized for the crimes they committed and said they should meet with us to discuss reparations.

When the Guardian contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Development (FCDO), a spokesperson said the British government was already aware that some Kenyans were subjected to torture and other forms of ill-treatment at the hands of the colonial administration, as stated in 2013. William Hague, then foreign secretary.

They mentioned the statement as part of a settlement of claims made by Kenyan citizens who experienced the state of emergency and the Mau Mau rebellion from October 1952 to December 1963.

In 2013, after the settlement of Mau Mau, the British government agreed to build a memorial in Nairobi to commemorate victims of torture and ill-treatment.

Unveiled at the Freedom Corner in Uhuru Park in September 2015, the memorial was unveiled by the British High Commissioner, the Mau Mau War Veterans Association, the Government of Kenya, the Kenya Human Rights Commission, the Office of the Governor of Nairobi, and the National Museum of Kenya, they said.

A spokesperson for the FCDO said in a statement that promoting and protecting human rights around the world is a cornerstone of British foreign policy.

We add that we are sorry that this abuse has occurred and that it has undermined Kenya’s progress towards independence.

