Gold limits itself to a range as traders seek direction from US data





Gold bars at Solar Capital Gold Zrt. in Budapest, Hungary, on March 10, 2016.

Akos Stiller | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Gold prices were caught in a narrow range on Tuesday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of US jobs data later this week, which is expected to shed light on health labor market and Federal Reserve calendar.

Fundamentals

Spot gold slipped 0.2% to $ 1,810.40 an ounce at 8:59 am GMT, while US gold futures fell 0.4% to $ 1,814.10.

“The upcoming release of nonfarm wages in the United States could dictate the next major move for gold, depending on how economic data informs market participants about the outlook for Fed policy,” Han Tan said. , Chief Market Analyst at Exinity.

The July U.S. non-farm payroll figures, due Friday, are the last major employment report before world central bank officials hold their annual meeting in Jackson Hole in late August. Economists in a Reuters poll predicted an increase of 926,000 jobs.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday that the central bank could start reducing support by October if the next two monthly jobs reports each show an increase from 800,000 to 1 million, as it s ‘waiting there.

As such, the rise of gold has been limited by the looming outlook for the Fed’s decline, Tan of Exinity said, adding that “the safe-haven asset has been supported by lingering concerns about the risks drop posed by the Delta variant “.

Higher interest rates make unproductive gold less attractive.

However, concerns about the global spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus have kept European stocks under pressure and offered a respite for safe-haven assets like gold.

Despite lower yields and a weaker dollar, gold prices are still struggling to advance, leaving the market nervous, Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.2% to $ 25.37 an ounce, platinum fell 0.6% to $ 1,050.50 an ounce, and palladium rose 0.2% to 2 $ 680.21.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/03/gold-markets-us-jobs-data-covid.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos