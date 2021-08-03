The UK cycle market continues to rise sharply with pre-pandemic trade.





The UK bike market is well ahead of pre-pandemic trading patterns with up to 52% in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2019, new data released by The Bicycle Association.

It added 8% in value in the first half of 2021 compared to what the BA described as a “boosting year” last year. Bike retailers are facing significant headwinds in tackling both the lack of sales and the shortage of service parts. . These headwinds became more and more evident in the second quarter, when the expected declines started. Cycle market sales fell about 18%, starting to offset 68% growth in the first quarter.

Compared to pre-pandemic trading, both Q1 and Q2 recorded gains of 71% and 38%.

Zooming in on the most recent months we can understand the recession, May and June fell by -29% and -27% respectively. BA suggests that the impact on sales was dominated by low inventory levels as well as perhaps the wettest May of his century. We can reasonably expect the start of the third quarter to start slowly due to the bad weather in July and still tight supplies.

Unsurprisingly, e-bike sales add a significant weight to the overall cycle market valuation, with a direct economic value of $2.31 billion for the full year 2020 in the last update. This time, it turns out that e-bike sales are up 146% from pre-epidemic trading levels.

E-bikes, which grew 17% year-over-year, increased 10%, ahead of pedal-driven generation. E-bike sales, weighted in pre-pandemic trades, are 146% ahead of 2019 YTD, while mechanical bikes are 54% ahead.

Workshop and employment business growth has been forecasted through a combination of sheer demand, but in part thanks to government repair initiatives that are now shutting down. The repair market generated 41% more sales compared to the previous year.

Parts and accessories so far are up only 4% compared to the first half of 2020 and this year, but up 29% in pre-epidemic data.

Simon Irons, Director of BA Market Data Services, said: It’s encouraging to see that demand for bikes and all cycling products remains strong, even after a year after the pandemic began. It’s clear from the data that some of the consumer behavior changes we’ve seen over the past year are continuing, and we’re excited to see Market Data Services allow industry subscribers to understand the full picture and adjust their business accordingly in near real-time.

Looking forward, 2021 is expected to be mostly similar to last year’s sales due to available inventory. That said, BA’s assessment shows that the UK cycling market has the potential to achieve 30% to 50% growth in sales in 2019.

Upon approval of this data round, the BA will remind UK cycle market companies to participate in the currently running census.

For further insight into the forward-looking spending of UK bike retailers, CyclingIndustry.News also offers an annual market report, which you can purchase here.

