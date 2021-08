Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics: Biles, Durant and American water polo women make statements

Boxing, featherweight women: Gold – Irie Sena (JPN), Silver – Nesthy Petecio (PHI), Bronze – Irma Testa (ITA), Bronze – Karriss Artingstall (GBR)

Boxing, men’s welterweight: Gold -Roniel Iglesias (CUB), Silver – Pat McCormack (GBR), Bronze – Aidan Walsh (IRL), Bronze – Andrey Zamkovoy (ROC)

Canoe / kayak, 200m K1 women: Gold – Lisa Carrington (NZL), Silver – Teresa Portela (ESP), Bronze – Emma Jorgensen (DEN)

Canoe / kayak, 1000m men C2: Gold – Cuba, Silver – China, Bronze – Germany

Canoe / kayak, 1000m K1 men: Gold – Balint Bald (HUN), Silver – Adam Varga (HUN), Bronze – Fernando Pimenta (POR)

Canoe / kayak, 500m K2 women: Gold – New Zealand, Silver – Poland, Bronze – Hungary

Cycling (track), men’s team sprint: Gold – Netherlands, Silver – Great Britain, Bronze – France

Cycling (track), women’s team pursuit: Gold – Germany, Silver – Great Britain, Bronze – United States

Diving, springboard men: Gold – Xie Siyi (CHN), Silver – Wang Zongyuan (CHN), Bronze – Jack Laugher (GBR)

Gymnastics, men’s parallel bars: Gold – Zou Jingyuan (CHN), Silver – Lukas Dauser (GER), Bronze – Ferhat Arican (TUR)

Gymnastics, women’s beam: Gold – Guan Chenchen (CHN), Silver – Tang Xijing (CHN), Bronze – Simone Biles (USA)

Gymnastics, men’s high bar: Gold -Hashimoto Daiki (JPN), Silver – Tin Srbic (CRO), Bronze -Nikita Nagornyy (ROC)

Sailing, mixed Nacra: Gold – Tita / Banti (ITA), Silver – Gimson / Burnet (GBR), Bronze – Kohlhoff / Stuhlemmer (GER)

Sailing, 49er men: Gold – Fletcher / Bishell (GER), Silver – Burling / Tuke (NZL), Bronze – Heil / Plossel (GER)

Sailing, 49er FX women: Gold – Grael / Kunze (BRA), Silver – Lutz / Beucke (GER), Bronze – Bekkering / Duetz (NED)

Sailing, Finnish men: Gold – Giles Scott (GBR), Silver – Zsombor Berecz (HUN), Bronze – Joan Cardona (ESP)

Athletics, women’s long jump: Gold – Malaika Mihambo (GER), Silver – Brittney Reese (USA), Bronze – Ese Brume (NGA)

Athletics, men’s 400m hurdles: Gold – Karsten Warholm (NOR), Silver – Rai Benjamin (USA), Bronze – Alison dos Santos (BRA)

Athletics, men’s pole vault: Gold – Mondo Duplantis (SWE), Silver – Christopher Nilsen (USA), Bronze – Thiago Braz (BRA)

Athletics, women’s hammer throw: Gold – Anita Wlodarczyk (POL), Silver – Wang Zheng (CHN), Bronze – Malwina Kopron (POL)

Athletics, 800m women: Gold – Athing Mu (USA), Silver -Keely Hodgkinson (GBR), Bronze – Raevyn Rogers (USA)

Athletics, 200m women: Gold – Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM), Silver – Christine Mboma (NAM), Bronze – Gaby Thomas (USA)

Weightlifting 109kg men: Gold – Akbar Djuraev (UZB), Silver – Simon Martirosyan (ARM), Bronze – Arturs Plesnieks (LAT)

Greco-Roman wrestling 77kg men: Gold – Tamas Lorincz (HUN), Silver -Akzhol Makhmudov (KGZ), Bronze – Rafik Huseynov (AZE), Bronze – Yabiku Shohei (JPN)

Wrestling, men 97kg Greco-Roman: Gold – Musa Evloev (ROC), Silver – Artur Aleksanyan (ARM), Bronze – Mohammadhadi Saravi (IRI), Bronze – Tadeusz Michalik (POL)

Wrestling, 68kg women: Gold – Tamyra Mensah (USA), Silver – Blessing Oborududu (NGA), Bronze -Meerim Zhumanazarova (KGZ), Bronze – Alla Cherkasova (UKR)

