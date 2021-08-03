Four officers who responded to the attack on the U.S. Capitol died by suicide





August 2 (Reuters) – The District of Columbia Police Department said on Monday that two other officers who responded to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol died by suicide, bringing the number of known suicides to four by officers guarding the building that day.

Metropolitan Police Officer Gunther Hashida was found dead at his home on Thursday, department spokesman Hugh Carew said in a statement.

Hashida joined the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in May 2003.

Another MPD officer who responded to Capitol Hill on Jan.6, Kyle DeFreytag, was found dead on July 10, Carew said. DeFreytag’s cause of death was also suicide, Carew said.

He had been with the police force since November 2016.

MPD Officer Jeffrey Smith and United States Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood also responded to the Capitol Riot and later died by suicide.

Hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the building that day in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the electoral victory of Democratic President Joe Biden.

Four people died on the day of the violence.

A Capitol police officer who had been attacked by protesters died the next day. More than 100 police officers were injured.

Chaos led to Trump’s second impeachment trial. More than 500 people have been arrested for their role in the violence.

Poignant scenes from the siege of the US Capitol

Pro-Trump protesters storm the United States Capitol to challenge the certification of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, United States, on January 6, 2021. Photo taken on January 6, 2021. REUTERS / Ahmed Gaber – RC263L9P157M

Read more

In moving testimony last week, four police officers told a special House of Representatives committee they had been beaten, threatened, taunted by racial slurs and believed they might die as they fought to defend the Capitol against the crowd.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Stephen Coates, Robert Birsel

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/officer-who-responded-us-capitol-attack-is-third-die-by-suicide-2021-08-02/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos