Scientists say border restrictions won’t stop the mutant from entering Britain.

Border restrictions could be “delayed” as the government prepares to unveil a streamlined system for international travel this week, but will not prevent the coronavirus from being imported into the UK, scientists say.

A paper, led by the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage) and leading academics, and published on Friday, found that the “biggest threat” to health security is the emergence of new strains at home and abroad. As the number of travelers traveling to the UK has increased, so has the risk of importing them.

However, scientists warn that border controls will not be able to completely prevent the virus from entering the country in the long run, noting that increased global vaccination could be effective in reducing the emergence of new variants.

“Maintaining long-term border controls or reducing travel is costly and can delay imports, not prevent them,” the scientists said.

Strict border restrictions like Australia, where only citizens, permanent residents and close family members can enter, entail “significant economic and social costs that must be weighed against the benefits of reduced import frequency,” they noted.

The scholars also point out that modeling has shown that travel restrictions, including testing and quarantine, can reduce the number of import restrictions, but the effectiveness of the measures will depend on a variety of factors, including the number of cases in the country.

“Requiring travelers to be vaccinated may reduce income risk if vaccination continues to protect against infection,” the authors of the paper add.

Reviewed at the Sage meeting on 22 July, before travel regulations for US and EU visitors were relaxed, the report addresses some of the economic and health dilemmas the UK government faces as it attempts to outline a long-term strategy to reopen the UK economy. Back it up.

The authors say that increasing jab rates globally, such as through shared doses by countries, will have “the biggest impact” on global infection rates.

“In the short term, a domestic focus on immunization combined with import controls may be useful, but[the future]. . . It would be better for the UK to work together to drive large-scale vaccination worldwide,” the contributors wrote.

During the pandemic, some scientists have warned of the potential dangers of reopening British borders.

In a separate Sage document released last week, an advisor to Sage’s subgroup, Spi-M, said he was “particularly concerned” with “increasing international travel during the summer and the return of international students to colleges in the fall”.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under increasing pressure from prime ministers and backbenders warning that the current travel system has created conflicts and negative economic impacts, particularly in the travel and hospitality sectors.

suggestion

Prime Minister Johnson canceled a “yellow watchlist” plan that would allow ministers to put the country on a redlist on Monday.

The tourism industry welcomed the announcement. Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, which represents the travel and hospitality industry, needs “stability” and added that the amber list “will certainly lead to a breakdown in consumer confidence”.

Prior to Thursday’s announcement, industry leaders urged ministers to go further and add popular vacation destinations to their green list, removing almost all travel rules and eliminating the need for screening passengers returning from all but “high-risk” areas. . .

Airline and airport bosses wrote over the weekend to transport minister Grant Shoppes, demanding that most of Europe, the US and the Caribbean be added to the green list.

The industry also wants the French-only “Amber Plus” list to be scrapped.

Additional report by Alice Hancock

