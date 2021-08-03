US plans 50% more wild horse roundups amid western drought





RENO, Nevada (AP) US land managers have started capturing about 50% more wild horses than expected this year due to severe drought in the western United States, about 6,000 more animals, mostly in Nevada, Oregon and Colorado.

The Bureau of Land Management said the emergency roundups that began Sunday in Oregon and Monday in Nevada focus on places where chronic overpopulation of herds has already pushed available food and water to its limits. .

As one of the agencies charged with the responsibility of protecting and managing the wild horses and burros of the Americas, the BLM stands ready to take emergency action where we can to save the lives of these animals. darlings, said Nada Wolff Culver, deputy director of the office. for policies and programs.

The agency is committed to continuing our efforts to reduce overpopulation in the West and achieve healthy and sustainable herd sizes that are more able to withstand severe conditions, including prolonged drought, which are becoming more frequent in due to climate change, she said announcing the effort. On Monday.

Horse advocates say the emergency roundups that will continue through September are driven by pressure from ranchers who do not want mustangs competing with their cattle for limited fodder and water.

An advocate said she was particularly disappointed that the Biden administration was continuing the policies of former President Donald Trump and previous administrations that prioritized the elimination of federally protected horses without limiting the number of cattle and sheep graze on the same land.

Profit-driven interests ravage the landscape, and we blame the horse, said Laura Leigh, president of the non-profit group Wild Horse Education.

Absolutely nothing has changed under the Biden administration except that we are spoon fed a dose of greenwash that they care about the environment and the wild things, she said.

The National Cattlemens Beef Association said ranchers have already made voluntary changes to reduce and rotate grazing on federal lands during a more pervasive and dramatic drought than we’ve seen in years, said Kaitlynn Glover, director. executive of the association’s resources.

These deletions are essential for horses as well as for course health, she said in an email to The Associated Press. Even in a time of abundant resources, these overcrowded herds cause severe damage to the landscape.

The office has collected 1,200 animals already this year and originally intended to collect around 12,000. The new effort would bring the total to around 18,000 in 10 western states, from Montana to California.

The office says the 86,000 mustangs and burros roaming free on federal lands are estimated to be three times what the ecosystem can withstand, which animal rights advocates dispute.

About 1,400 rounded people would be put back into the range after receiving contraceptive drugs. But the rounded total would be more than double the 9,181 collected last year.

The previous peak over the past decade was 9,749 in 2018. Less than 4,100 were collected each year from 2013 to 2017.

Culver noted that the land agency announced last week that it was taking additional steps to ensure that captured horses made available to the public do not end up in the hands of second-hand buyers who ship them. at slaughterhouses.

The move drew mixed reactions from horse advocates, who praised efforts to tighten regulations, but said reforms don’t go far enough and horses will always end up being slaughtered as long as the government will offer cash incentives of $ 1,000 to adopt the animals.

Neda DeMayo, president of Return to Freedom Wild Horse Conservation, said the range crisis is the result of the Bureau of Land Managements’ failure to implement solutions that have been available for more than 20 years, including a accelerated use of fertility control programs.

U.S. Representative Dina Titus, a Democrat from Nevada, agreed.

This further illustrates that the status quo is not working, Titus said. That is why I have led an effort to provide funds in this year’s home supply bill for safe and humane birth control.

