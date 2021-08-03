The alarming decline in UK COVID cases stumps researchers.





UK Temporary COVID-19 Testing Center. Credit: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty

Scientists are scratching their heads at the sharp decline in daily COVID-19 infections in the UK after a rapid rise at the beginning of the year. Officially, new cases have more than halved in just two weeks, from 54,674 on July 17 to 22,287 on August 2nd.

No one knows what’s going on, says epidemiologist John Edmunds at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM). In particular, it is not clear whether this rapid trend means that it has passed the peak of the third wave or is a temporary phenomenon caused by complex social factors.

The spread of the more contagious Delta strain of SARS-CoV-2 in the UK appeared to be creating a dangerous crisis, despite a successful vaccination rollout in the country. With infections rising exponentially since June, there have been predictions that up to 100,000 new cases will be reported every day, and fears that the National Health Service (NHS) could be overwhelmed with hospitalizations. In such a climate, many scientists felt it was reckless for the government to completely ease restrictions in the UK on 19 July, such as wearing masks and closing nightclubs and other places.

Considering that there is a two-week lag between new confirmed cases and hospitalization data, it is still too early to know what effect the easing will have. However, few public health experts have predicted the recent sharp decline, and it is difficult to interpret it.

not herd immunity

One thing Edmunds said that doesn’t mean that the UK has built up enough population immunity to prevent the spread of the virus through vaccination and natural infection. The drop in the number of cases is somewhat unprecedented, and seems to be happening everywhere, he says, something previously only seen after the lockdown. But herd immunity will appear at different times in different places.

Even though about 70% of the UK adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, there are still many susceptible people. The highest rate of infection occurs in people aged 1624, and most have not been vaccinated or have not yet received both.

Random fluctuations in infection rates are inevitable, says Graham Medley, epidemiologic modeler at LSHTM. This is exactly what climate change faces with the obvious signals appearing in the data, and the question is, from what point does it make sense to infer the fundamentals?

The decrease in cases over multiple days seems to suggest a specific root cause. But the cause, says Edmunds, can be a combination of many things.

First, with the Euro 2020 football tournament being postponed, the drop could be more pronounced as a surge in infection in the UK in mid-July drew many people to pubs, bars and private homes as well as stadiums. Edmunds says this is consistent with a higher infection rate in men today.

Since then, many people in the UK have been warned that they were close to someone who recently tested positive on the NHS contact tracing app. Called an epidemic, the devastating alert has disrupted business and services across the country as many people are forced to self-isolate. But Edmunds says it may have played a role in slowing the spread of the virus.

school effect

Another major cause of the decline could be the end of the semester. Many schools in the UK were closed around July 23rd, which is too recent to have an effect on COVID-19 data. However, the drop in school-related cases may already be evident, with some ending as early as a week or so, many older students already out of school after taking their exams, and about 20% of students now self-isolating. Edmunds says contact with school-age children has declined significantly over the past few weeks.

If so, this reflects how large the current driver of infection among schools and youth in the UK is, which affects the government’s recent decision not to vaccinate the majority of people under the age of 18.

Other factors may also play a role, says Christina Pagel, a medical data analytics expert at University College London. For example, recent warm weather may reduce transmission by favoring outdoor social activities.

Also, the decrease in recorded cases may be due to fewer people being tested for COVID-19, not a true reduction in infections. Pagel says people may be reluctant to get tested if they have only mild symptoms. Perhaps it’s because you can’t afford to self-isolate or you don’t want to jeopardize your vacation plans.

Clinical immunologist Alex Richter at the University of Birmingham, UK, warns that testing may be reduced due to end of term and general social fatigue, but it is difficult to quantify at this point. Although the number of test results reported has decreased, so has the percentage of positive tests.

Hospitalizations in the UK also began to decline, with 645 hospitalizations on 1 August compared to 836 on 25 July. However, Paget warns that there are signs that the infection may now slowly rise again. More data may be available in the coming days and weeks, such as the UK Statistical Office and the Imperial College Londons Real-time Assessment of Community Transmission (REACT) program, which conducts regular home testing of more than 100,000 people. It’s really happening.

look ahead

It remains to be seen how the easing of restrictions will change public behavior and infection. Edmunds says this is at the heart of how the UK pandemic will unfold in the coming months. We can’t predict human behavior very well, he says. None of us had Euros [football matches] For example, in our model, it’s increasingly likely that it actually did.

He suggests we can take a look at Scotland for what England can expect in the coming weeks. The Scottish vacation and the peak of Euro 2020 COVID-19 both came a few weeks ago and cases have remained low since then. However, the researchers agree that the return of students, college students and office workers in September and the preventability of primary immunizations are likely to fuel another rise. Richter thinks summer will be a bit of an ominous time, but says the epidemic will slowly grow back again and the situation will escalate in the fall. It’s not quite finished yet.

