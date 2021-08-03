Live Updates: Tokyo OlympicsExBulletin





Team USA's Tamyra Mensah-Stock posted her gold medal on Tuesday after the 68-kilogram women's freestyle final at the Tokyo Olympics.

American wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock closed her first Olympics in a dominant style on Tuesday, winning gold in the women’s 68kg freestyle final. She is only the second woman and the first black woman to win an Olympic wrestling gold medal for the United States.

Seeded Mensah-Stock beat second-seeded Blessing Oborududu 4-1 after picking up points with two first-half eliminations. Neither athlete scored a point in the second half despite Oborududu’s increasingly desperate attempts.

The two athletes make history

By winning silver, Oborududu became the first Nigerian athlete to win an Olympic medal in wrestling.

After the match, Mensah-Stock, 28, commented on the historical elements of his final with Oborududu.

“I’m like ‘Oh my God, watch us represent it,’” Mensah-Stock said, according to the Associated Press. “It’s so awesome. You make history, I make history. We make history. So that meant a lot.”

Mensah-Stock alternates between smiling and crying on Tuesday as she celebrates a gold medal in her Olympic debut.

She also spoke about her desire to inspire black girls to continue wrestling and her family’s legacy in Ghana, where her father was from. Mensah-Stock lost her father while in high school, he died in a car crash on his way home from a wrestling match, according to Team USA.

“It would have been the loudest here,” she said. “He would have been so proud.

Emotions are hit hard by victory

Mensah-Stock wrapped his hands in a heart-shaped gesture immediately after his victory, smiling and bowing to the small crowd in the Makuhari Messe Hall outside Tokyo. She then hugged her coaches and grabbed a large American flag, which she held high above her head.

Several times on the mat and on the podium, Mensah-Stock burst into tears.

“I feel very happy and try not to cry, but it keeps happening,” she said, according to a statement from Team USA. “I just want to go to a dark room and cry, but I’m crying with joy.”

Mensah-Stock overcame a brutal draw

To reach the final, Mensah-Stock, a native of Katy, TX, struggled through a tough draw.

Her first match was against Sara Dosho of Japan, 2016 Olympic gold medalist and 2017 world champion. She then moved on to China’s Feng Zhou, who won a surprise victory over Mensah-Stock in early 2020. These two opponents elite failed to score a point against the American in Japan, who beat them each by 10-0.

In her semi-final match, Mensah-Stock faced another former world champion, Alla Cherkasova of Ukraine. After falling behind, she recovered late to win 10-4.

The gold medal crowns a long quest for Mensah-Stock, who finished first in the US Olympic team’s trials ahead of the Rio Olympics, but was unable to participate because the United States failed to compete. qualified to earn a place in his weight class. She traveled to Brazil for the Games, but only as a training partner.

This is the second medal for the American women in Tokyo, a day after five-time world champion Adeline Gray won silver in the 76 kilogram category. Helen Maroulis, who won the U.S. team’s first gold in women’s wrestling in 2016, is scheduled to wrestle late Wednesday morning (local time) in Japan.

