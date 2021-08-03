The Chevening Scholarships 2021/2022 application window is open.





Applications for the Chevening Scholarship to Study in the UK are open between 3 August and 2 November 2021 and applications must be submitted via www.chevening.org/apply.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate that they have the commitment and skills needed to make positive change and show how a UK Master’s degree can help make that change. The scholarship provides full financial support for scholars to study for an eligible master’s degree at any UK university, while also providing access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional and cultural experiences.

Since its founding in 1983, more than 50,000 professionals have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening. More than 1,500 scholarships are being offered worldwide for the 2022/2023 academic year, demonstrating the UK’s continued commitment to developing leaders of the future.

Naomi Rayner, Head of Scholarships at the UK Foreign Office Development Office (FCDO) said:

International cooperation is more important than ever as the world continues to address key global issues such as COVID-19 and climate change. Chevening wants to build an international community of people working together to drive positive change. We do this by bringing together amazing people from around the world to help them achieve their goals through education.

Chevening represents the best of the UK and welcomes people from all over the world to study, grow and thrive. Being part of the Chevening network instills a strong sense of pride and responsibility. I am constantly inspired by the enthusiasm and dedication of the Chevening community and look forward to hearing from applicants this year.

Jane Marriott, UK High Commissioner for Kenya, said:

This is a fantastic opportunity for all Kenyans who are passionate about driving change locally and globally. If you want the best in what you do and have the imagination to inspire others, the Chevening Scholarship can be the perfect opportunity for you.

Your background doesn’t matter to us. We want to know that you have energy, curiosity, compassion, a clear vision for the future and the ability to achieve goals. Our alumni network is full of dynamic influencers who share the same experiences as you, from leaders in business, politics, journalism and development.

The request for new applicants follows 28 scholars from Kenya who have each won the Award for Study in UK Universities for 2021/2022 Scholars. The other 40 scholars are currently studying in the UK and will soon return to join an active official reunion, partially funded in the UK through FCDO. There are over 500 Chevening Alumni in Kenya.

Note to editors

Chevening Scholarships is the UK Government’s global scholarship program, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organizations. Scholarships have been taught at UK universities, primarily for one year of master’s degrees, to individuals with the potential to become future leaders, decision makers and commentators.

Chevening started in 1983 and has developed into a prestigious international awards ceremony. Chevening Scholars come from more than 160 countries and regions around the world and have awarded nearly 10,000 scholarships in the past five years. There are over 50,000 Chevening Alumni worldwide that make up an influential and highly regarded global network.

The name Chevening derives from the Chevening House in Sevenoaks, Kent, which is now the joint residence of the British Foreign Minister.

Additional information on eligibility criteria and scholarship specifications is available at www.chevening.org and www.chevening.org/scholarships.

Contact: [email protected]

