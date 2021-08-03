No military solution to conflict in Afghanistan, says US envoy | Conflict News





US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad renews his push for a negotiated settlement amid violence in Afghanistan.

The war in Afghanistan has no legitimacy and a political solution is the only way forward, the US special envoy to Afghanistan has said, as violence rages between Afghan government forces and Taliban fighters.

Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum on Tuesday morning, US Special Representative for Reconciliation in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said Washington expects both sides to focus on a political settlement amid very worrying weeks of violence.

We believe there is no military solution, Khalilzad said. Ultimately, for Afghanistan to have peace and stability, there must be a negotiated political settlement that enjoys broad support in Afghanistan and broad support in the region and beyond.

The Taliban stepped up attacks ahead of the withdrawal of US and international troops from Afghanistan in late August, winning a string of battlefield victories in recent weeks.

The group, which has taken control of populated rural areas and major border crossings, is also lobbying provincial capitals.

Khalilzad said members of the Taliban have been emboldened by the group’s recent gains and are in a maximalist mindset as the Afghan government tries to develop a new military strategy, believing that without it it is too weak. . [a position] to seek a negotiated settlement.

But he reiterated that the best-case scenario is a negotiated deal to end the violence.

This is what the Afghans want, this is what the United States wants, Khalilzad said. This war no longer has any legitimacy. It’s just a struggle for a balance of power.

Two days of talks between the Afghan government and Taliban delegations earlier this month in the Qatari capital, Doha, ended without a deal, though both sides said they remained committed to continuing negotiations at a high level until the end of the day. ‘until an agreement is reached.

This round of talks came just weeks before US President Joe Bidens’ August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of all US troops from Afghanistan and as the Taliban advanced across the country.

Last week, the United States pledged to continue providing air support to Afghan forces as they seek to repel Taliban fighters. But U.S. Marine General Kenneth McKenzie declined to say whether U.S. forces would continue the air raids after their mission ended on August 31.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday, the US State Department said, with the two leaders condemning the ongoing wave of Taliban attacks, which has resulted in massive displacement and the loss of innocent Afghan lives.

The couple stressed the need to speed up peace negotiations and achieve an inclusive political settlement, which respects the rights of all Afghans, including women and minorities, allows the Afghan people to have their say. in the choice of its leaders and prevents the use of Afghan soil. threaten the United States and its allies and partners, the department said in a statement.

Ghani had previously blamed the deterioration of security in Afghanistan on the United States, which abruptly decided to withdraw its troops. The reason for our current situation is that the decision was taken abruptly, he told parliament this week, adding that he had warned Washington that the withdrawal would have consequences.

On Tuesday, a senior Afghan military commander ordered residents to leave the besieged city of Lashkar Gah in southern Afghanistan as the military prepared a major offensive to flush out Taliban fighters after three days of heavy fighting.

The United Nations also called on warring parties to do more to protect civilians, warning that the impact of indiscriminate fire and air raids would be catastrophic.

The US and UK have accused the Taliban of committing war crimes in the southern town of Spin Boldak in Kandahar province, alleging that dozens of civilians have been slaughtered.

Roya Rahmani, the former Afghan ambassador to the United States, said on Tuesday that while the international community generally agrees that there is no military solution to end the conflict, the Taliban want a victory on the battlefield.

Civilians unfortunately bear the brunt of it because they want to have this declaration of victory, Rahmani told the Aspen Security Forum.

