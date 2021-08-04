The city where thousands of migrants to the United States stopped





Migrants begin to queue on Necocl Beach, on the Caribbean coast of northern Colombia, in the early hours of the morning. Ahead of them is the Gulf of Urab, an expanse of the Caribbean Sea that interrupts their long journey north to the United States.

Once they cross – if they cross – they face a 60 kilometer trek through the jungles of the Darien Gap to reach Panama, and ultimately Costa Rice and Nicaragua. If they survive that far, they will join the massive flows of desperate people marching north through Central America, all en route to the US-Mexico border.

But for now, Necocli’s hopeful travelers are at a stalemate. There is only one ferry company here that can carry migrants across the Gulf, and its capacity is stretched to the limit.

“We try to move eight or nine hundred migrants a day, but it’s difficult. Normally it’s three or four hundred people, maybe five, but now it’s nine hundred people day in and day out. have never seen anything like this before, “says Edward Villarreal, who works as a translator for the ferry company Caribe SAS

In recent weeks, up to 15,000 migrants have arrived in Necocli, according to the Colombian Ombudsman’s office. The city, which normally only has 22,000 inhabitants, is at a breaking point. “All health, public and food services have collapsed,” Necocli mayor Jorge Tobon told local media last week.

Caribe SAS now has a waiting list of over 8,000 travelers who have purchased tickets but now have to wait for the next available seat. Tickets are sold until August 10, Villarreal told CNN.

The economic fallout from the pandemic

Most people who attempt the trip are looking for a second opportunity, according to CNN interviews with dozens of migrants as well as city officials.

Edem Agbanzo, 30, has a cooking degree and first migrated from Togo to Ghana to work as a chef. But after a year, violent clashes between Muslims and Catholics in West Africa forced him to flee, he said.

In 2019, he flew to Chile and found informal work as a gardener, then lost it again when the Covid-19 pandemic exploded. After waiting for the country to reopen for over a year, he and a friend hit the road on July 17.

“We decided to go to the United States because the new president offered an opportunity for people who are suffering and have no stability in their own country to settle there and explain their case. If you are eligible to be accepted, you can stay, “Agbanzo told CNN, despite recent warnings from the Biden administration to migrants:” Don’t come. ”

Agbanzo hopes to move to Georgia, where he has relatives who can sponsor his visa application

Its story is similar to that of thousands of migrants in Necocl, the vast majority of whom are Haitians who had previously settled in other South American countries such as Brazil and Chile but were uprooted by economic pressures. amid Covid-19 lockdowns and work restrictions.

Many worked in informal jobs before the pandemic and were particularly vulnerable to extreme poverty as economies tightened last year.

Georgina Ducleon, originally from Haiti, has lived in Rio de Janeiro for more than six years, she told CNN. She is now traveling with her two young children. Both are under five years old and have Brazilian nationality.

Their family lost their income when the pandemic broke and Rio went into custody, says Duclean, and they no longer believe that a future is possible there.

She is afraid of the jungle and the long walk ahead. “But we are putting our lives in the hands of God and with his help we will triumph,” she told CNN.

Local authorities are particularly concerned about migrants of Haitian origin, who tend to travel with their families, according to Juan Francisco Espinosa, director of Migration Colombia.

“We have to make sure we provide protection to all of these people and especially children on the road,” Espinosa said last week.

The Colombian Red Cross has set up a tent on the beach to help migrants understand their options. “Our priority is to give them information, many have no idea where they are going or have very few travel plans,” said Diana Marcela, Red Cross volunteer, herself from Venezuela. who moved to Colombia in 2016.

“I share a lot of their pain … I know how they must be feeling,” she said of the migrants.

Among the services provided by the Red Cross, there is a free Wi-Fi point where migrants can connect to the Internet. Much of the travel planning is done on WhatsApp chats where migrants share tips and warn of dangers ahead.

Esteban Nuez from Ciudad Bolivar in Venezuela participates in five group discussions. He showed CNN a shared video of a successful migrant who remembers his journey through Panama and Mexico, before finally arriving in Times Square in New York City.

But in another group, a woman’s voicemail message shares a different experience: Her group has been robbed twice in the jungle, and she says she witnessed corpses, mutilated bodies and multiple rapes in the deep forest.

Most of the advice from these groups is about money and how to make the trip cheaper. Nuez said he spent US $ 180 on equipment and supplies to prepare for his trip, including a tent, walking shoes and a mattress. The trip to Necocl alone cost him the equivalent of $ 200 in bus, food and accommodation.

A flight from Bogota to Panama City costs only US $ 75, but it is not an option for migrants traveling without papers or who do not have a valid visa for Panama.

Rémi Wilfor, a Haitian who lived in Chile, dreams of one day reaching Brooklyn, New York, where an aunt lives. But after cashing in all his savings in July, the equivalent of US $ 900, he has already spent $ 800 just to join Necocli.

He is now terrified of trying to make the rest of the trip on just US $ 100.

Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano visited Necocl on Saturday. He vowed that the Colombian navy would build an emergency jetty to relieve stress in the city, allowing more boats to pick up migrants and transport them across the Gulf.

But he also stressed that the problem requires a broader solution. Foreign governments in the region must hold talks to regulate the flow of migrants, as more people flee economic misery exacerbated by the pandemic, he said.

Journalist Juan Arturo Gomez contributed reporting.

