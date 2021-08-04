British agency warns of possible hijacking of vessel off UAE coast | shipping news





The British Maritime Service said there was a potential abduction situation off the coast of the UAE’s Fujairah region in the Gulf of Oman.

The UK Maritime Trade Association (UKMTO), based on third-party sources, in an early warning notice on Tuesday advised ships to exercise extreme caution due to the incident about 60 nautical miles (111 km) east of Fujairah.

Shipping authority Lloyds List and maritime intelligence firm Dryad Global both identified the vessel involved in the incident as the Panama-loading asphalt tanker Asphalt Princess. The ship owner, registered as Glory International, based in the Emirati Free Zone, was not immediately contacted for comment late Tuesday.

Three maritime security sources told Reuters that the ship was believed to have been captured by Iranian-backed forces.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency responded unequivocally to the incident, saying foreign ministry spokeswoman Said Khativzadeh said the recent naval attack in the region was “completely suspicious”. He denied that Iran was involved.

Khatibzadeh said the Iranian navy is preparing for help and rescue in the area.

The British Foreign Ministry is conducting an urgent investigation into the incident on the UAE coast, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

WARNING August 01, 2021 Update 01

Category: Accidental Hijacking Non-Piracy

Description: An incident is ongoing at current location 2502.00NN 05728.54E. Incident upgraded to potential hijack https://t.co/TMgzxKatV8#MaritimeSecurity #MarSec pic.twitter.com/s5GDqW4NYV

UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) (@UK_MTO) 3 Aug 2021

The Arabian Sea region leads to the Strait of Hormuz, where about one-fifth of the world’s maritime oil exports flow. Fujairah is the region’s main port, where ships load new oil cargoes, pick up goods or exchange crews.

At least five vessels in the waters between the UAE and Iran updated their AIS tracking status to Not Under Command on Tuesday afternoon, according to Refinitiv vessel tracking data and MarineTraffic.com.

These conditions usually indicate that the vessel is unable to maneuver due to exceptional circumstances.

It was not clear whether the data in question was related to the reported incident.

accusation exchange

The possible hijacking came as tensions escalated over a tattered nuclear deal between Iran and the West and commercial transport in the region was crossed.

Most recently, the United States, Britain and Israel pointed to Iran in a drone strike on an Omanian oil tanker that killed two people last week.

The United States and Britain said on Sunday they would work with their allies to counter an attack on Mercer Street, a Liberian-owned Japanese-owned petroleum product tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime.

Iran denied involvement in the alleged drone strike and said on Monday it would respond immediately to any threat threatening its national security.

Iran and Israel have exchanged various accusations in recent months of attacking each other’s ships.

Former British Navy Captain Gerry Northwood said events in recent weeks are raising alarms in international shipping.

Commenting on Tuesday’s incident, Northwood said there would be some kind of state intervention if it had anything to do with Iran.

With the Somali kidnappers, some sort of personal abduction is a problem for shipowners and insurance companies to address, he told Al Jazeera.

Tensions in the Gulf and between Iran and Israel have escalated since 2018 when then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Tehran nuclear deal with six world powers in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions that paralyzed the economy.

Since 2019, the waters off Fujairah have witnessed a series of explosions and kidnappings. The US Navy has pointed to Iran for a series of limpit mine attacks on ships that damaged oil tankers.

Also in 2019, Iran detained British national Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19 while en route to Dubai from Iran’s port of Bandar Abbas. The raid came after authorities in Gibraltar, a British overseas territory, detained an Iranian mega tanker carrying $130 million worth of crude oil to Syria for violating EU sanctions. Both ships were later released.

In July last year, a tanker searched by the United States for evading sanctions on Iran was hijacked off the coast of the Emirates amid tensions between Iran and the United States.

