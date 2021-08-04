Team GB at the track cycling row after the Danish crash





In the men’s team sprint, Jason Kenny missed the first of three chances, beating Sir Chris Hoy’s Olympic gold record record as England won the silver medal. Although he was equal to Sir Bradley Wiggins’ record as Britain’s most decorated Olympic athlete.

His wife Laura also had to be content with a silver medal in the women’s team pursuit.

Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is under pressure to discipline Belarus for its treatment of sprinters who are afraid to return home after criticizing the national team.

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was kicked from the team for her remarks and sought the protection of the Japanese police to avoid being forced to board her return flight.

It comes after a Belarusian activist who ran an organization in Ukraine to help Belarusians fleeing persecution was found dead in the Ukrainian capital.

Earlier, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya came to Downing Street to call for support after Boris Johnson condemned the Alexander Lukashenko regime’s serious human rights violations.

Sunak Instructs ‘Check Manifesto’ When Returning To Office

Rishi Sunak was told to “check the declaration” after urging young people to return to the office. In an interview, the minister emphasized his mentors he continues to keep in touch with, saying that attending is “invaluable” if employees want to advance their careers. But Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said that people “must be allowed to decide for themselves what’s right for them, so that work fits our lives instead of dictating them.” This comes after Facebook instructed its employees to wear masks in the office even after being fully vaccinated amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon announced that most Covid restrictions remaining in Scotland will end on Monday.

Free climber imprisoned for expanding shard climbs new tower

A climber imprisoned for lifting a shard without a rope climbed to the top of the 36-story Tower of London without being caught by the building’s security. George King spent six months in a young criminal facility after climbing the 310-metre London skyscraper, the tallest building in the UK in 2019. Barely to East London. See a photo of him swinging a column from the Stratosphere Tower before balancing on the dangerously narrow beam at the top.

Also in the news: other headlines of the day

Afghan city in siege | Al-Qaeda militants are flocking to join the Taliban front, and the rebels are gaining national benefits, the Afghan general who commands the defense of the Helmand capital said. Read why General Sami Sadat warns that the Taliban’s victory will “catalyze global security” as Rashkar’s residents are forced to evacuate their homes amid fierce fighting in Helmand’s capital.

Worldwide: Wuhan testing the entire population

The coronavirus returned back to the city of Wuhan, where the initial infection occurred in late 2019. Authorities are now rushing to test the city’s 12 million inhabitants to contain the virus again. After mishandling when the pandemic begins, this time local authorities seem not to miss the opportunity.

Tuesday big read

