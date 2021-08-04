UK Considers National Security Concerns Over $40 Billion Acquisition of Nvidias Arm





The future of Nvidia’s planned $40 billion acquisition of British chip designer Arm is being considered by the Boris Johnson government as British ministers increasingly take an active interest in such a deal.

British digital assistant Oliver Dowden received an initial report from the UK Competition Authority on 20 July. His office said it would make a decision “on the next step in an appropriate investigation.”

Bloomberg News, citing a person familiar with government debates, said the Competition and Markets Authority’s assessment included a worrisome impact on national security and that the UK now tends to reject the acquisition.

CMA does not conduct its own national security assessments in these reports, but communicates third-party issues. However, the government has evaluated the deal for competition reasons, and the government is considering it.

A spokesperson for Dowden on Tuesday declined to discuss the minister’s current views on the deal, but said he would like a decision to be made “as soon as reasonably practicable to reduce uncertainty” in the next step.

Dowden must next decide whether to proceed with the deal with the terms attached to Nvidia’s new business. Even if the government decides that there are no national security concerns, the CMA may initiate a more detailed “phase two” investigation based on competition concerns.

If the government does not disclose a public interest matter, but the CMA discovers a competitive issue that cannot be resolved without an in-depth investigation, the case will be referred back to watchdog for treatment as a phase two merger case.

The Johnson government is even more concerned about the number of acquisitions in the UK’s strategic companies. Government officials said even Thatcher ministers like Secretary General Kwasi Kwarteng were “worried”.

Kwarteng had “active interest” in two US bids to purchase the British National Guard amid concerns about national security and the impact on UK employment, investment and technology.

While the Johnson government is doing its best to defend manufacturing in key sectors, the COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit caused by supply chain disruptions in Europe have focused ministers’ attention on the need to develop domestic capabilities in key sectors. .

In the case of Nvidia’s bid for Arm, the deal raised potential security concerns as the semiconductors back the defense-related technology. Arm declined to comment.

“We want to support the thriving UK tech sector and welcome foreign investment,” Dowden said in April, but it is appropriate to properly consider the impact on national security of a deal like this.

Arm is being sold by SoftBank, which first acquired the semiconductor business in 2016. The Japanese group’s decision to sell the group to Nvidia has raised concerns about whether the US group will remain headquartered in Cambridge for the short term.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that while retaining Arm’s name, it will expand its presence in Cambridge and retain its UK-registered intellectual property.

Nvidia said: “We are continuing the regulatory process with the UK government. We look forward to seeing their questions and addressing any issues they may have.”

“As confirmed on July 20, the CMA has submitted to the DCMS Secretary of State the results of its investigation into competition issues and a summary of national security-related responses,” the CMA said.

Meanwhile, Kwarteng is considering US rival Parker Hannifin’s £7.1 billion takeover of British aerospace and defense company Meggitt.

The Minister wants to keep jobs, R&D and other professional operations in the UK. Parker’s job-related commitments last for one year, while R&D spending commitments are valid for five years.

Aerospace and defense analysts are confident that Parker Hannifin will acquire Meggitt despite the potential risk of government intervention.

Just a few days ago, after national security concerns surfaced, Kwarteng signaled that it could intervene in a proposed £2.6 billion bid for British defense firm Ultra Electronics, offered by US private equity-backed Cobham.

The Companies Act 2002 allows the Minister to intervene in any acquisition deemed to threaten national security, media pluralism or financial stability. A new National Security and Investment Law with new powers will come into force in January 2022.

