Here’s how much American athletes get paid for Olympic medals





The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee pays athletes who win medals, but these payments are much lower than those received by athletes from some other countries.

One of the most recognized Olympic traditions is that athletes bite down on their medals. The moments are captured by photographers to forever commemorate every medalist who has achieved a lifelong dream of succeeding on the world’s greatest sporting stage.

While athlete accomplishments are about more than money, there has been some discussion online about how much athletes are paid to win medals. A TikToK video posted by Monica Aksamit, a 2016 fencing bronze medalist, indicates that athletes in some other countries are paid more for medals than Americans. The video has been shared over 23,000 times and has over 20 million views.

THE QUESTION

Are athletes from some other countries paid more than US Olympians to win medals?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, some Olympians from other countries are paid more than American athletes to win medals. However, some of the monetary rewards posted by Aksamit in his video are not accurate.

WHAT WE FOUND

Some athletes from other countries, but not all, are paid more than American athletes for winning Olympic medals. At the Tokyo Olympics, American athletes will receive $ 37,500 for each gold medal, $ 22,500 for each silver medal and $ 15,000 for each bronze medal, according to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee ( USOPC). These totals represent a 50% increase over the medal winnings offered at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Games.

A 2016 law ensured that the money was not taxable for athletes with gross income less than $ 1 million.

But VERIFY has found that there are athletes in other countries who are paid more, in some cases much more, for winning Olympic medals. An example is Singapore.

In the 1990s, the Singapore National Olympic Council implemented a program, today called the Great Games Awards Program, which compensates athletes who win medals at the Olympic, Asian, Commonwealth and Asian Games. from the South East. Athletes who win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics for Singapore earn S $ 1 million, which equates to approximately US $ 740,000 (USD). Silver medalists earn 500,000 Singapore dollars, or approximately 370,000 US dollars, and bronze medalists earn 250,000 Singapore dollars, or approximately 185,000 US dollars. Only one Singaporean athlete has ever won a gold medal at the Olympics: swimmer Joseph Schooling in 2016.

There are caps on how much a Singapore medalist can earn. The payout limit is one Olympic gold medal. This money is taxable. In addition, the athlete must donate at least 20% of the money to their national sports association for future training.

In her TikTok video, Aksamit quotes Singapore but does not convert Singaporean dollars to US dollars, so she incorrectly states how much each medalist earns.

While Singapore offered the highest wins found by VERIFY researchers, athletes from other countries can also get six-figure awards for winning a gold medal. This includes Olympians from Malaysia and Italy.

The National Sports Council of Malaysia reports that the payment for gold medalists is 1 million ringgits (236,000 USD), 300,000 ringgits (71,000 USD) for silver medalists and 100,000 ringgits (24,000 USD) for bronze medalists. The Italian National Olympic Committee awards gold medalists 180,000 euros (213,000 USD), silver medalists 90,000 euros (106,000 USD) and 60,000 euros for bronze (71,000 USD).

The Philippines had their first-ever gold medalist at this year’s games with weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz. Under the rules of the Philippine Sports Commissions, Diaz will receive 10 million Philippine Pesos, equivalent to approximately $ 200,000 to win gold. Silver medalists are paid 5 million pesos (100,000 USD) and bronze medalists receive 2 million pesos (40,000 USD).

While Aksamit is correct in her video to point out that Filipino athletes are paid more than Americans to win medals, she mistakenly describes how much these athletes earn. Aksamit says the Filipino gold medalists receive US $ 656,000. The discrepancy likely stems from reports that Diaz receives additional funds from the Philippine government and private donors.

While they don’t receive six-figure awards, Brazilian athletes are also paid more than Americans to win medals. The Brazilian Olympic Committee awards prizes of 250,000 Brazilian reals (48,000 USD) for gold medals, 150,000 reals (29,000 USD) for silver medals and 100,000 reals (19,000 USD) for medals bronze.

However, there are medalists in other countries who are paid less than American medalists.

The Canadian Olympic Committees Athlete Excellence Fund pays gold medalists Can $ 20,000 (US $ 16,000), Silver medalists Can $ 15,000 (US $ 12,000) and Bronze medalists 10,000 Canadian dollars (8,000 US dollars). The Australian Olympic Committee claims that Olympians are paid 20,000 Australian dollars (15,000 USD) for gold medals, 15,000 Australian dollars (11,000 USD) for silver medals and 10,000 Australian dollars for medals. bronze ($ 7,000).

More from VERIFY: Yes, two medal contenders were disqualified from an Olympic race because their natural testosterone levels were too high

Follow us Want something VERIFIED?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/verify/olympics-verify/tokyo-olympics-medals-payments/536-ec314312-2243-4f52-bbc6-5bbeb1e79b1d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos