A government source told The Telegraph that Mr. Labsley’s security clearance was suspended, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be reinstated later.

U.S. officials have warned that the lack of discipline against Lapsley has seriously questioned British and American intelligence.

They said the handling doesn’t instill confidence. Why would he try to get those documents out of the building? Obviously the British are looser than us.

In June, it was revealed that a senior official had left 50 pages of confidential documents at a bus stop in Kent.

Some of the documents are marked Secret UK Eyes Only and discuss Russia’s reaction to HMS Defenders passing through Ukrainian waters as part of the Carrier Strike Groups maiden operational voyage.

It is understood that Lapsley, who has held several senior positions in public office, was considering appointment as British ambassador to NATO at the time of the incident.

In 1986, Lord West left a document detailing a large-scale amputation to the Navy on a canal tow road, resulting in the former 1st Navy’s trial.

Gone are the days of taking papers home.

Former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has questioned why Lapsley took home such sensitive documents.

He said the message that the days of taking home papers had passed should be very strong, adding that there was no excuse for doing so when encrypted communications became readily available on secure computers.

Sir Iain added: Taking documents home is a serious offense. It was a terrible security mess and he shouldn’t bring such things into the house when they are classified as classified. I hope the government actually points out that anyone who takes the papers home will be disciplined.

A government spokesperson said: The UK government takes data protection very seriously. The investigation has independently identified the circumstances of the loss and how it occurred.

Investigation is confident that all secret documents have been recovered, there is no evidence of espionage, and that documents have never been tampered with by the enemy.

The individual has been removed from sensitive work and has already been suspended from security approval awaiting a full review.

