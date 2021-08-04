US Announces New 60-Day Deportation Ban That Would Protect Millions of Americans | Biden administration





The US government has declared a new moratorium on evictions that will last until October 3, following increasing pressure on Joe Biden to take action to help keep Americans at home as Covid-19 continues to rise. spread.

The moratorium, signed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday, comes as the Delta variant leads to an increase in the number of cases nationwide and states have been slow to unblock federal aid to the rent.

The new order would temporarily halt evictions in counties with significant and high levels of virus transmission and cover areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives.

The announcement was somewhat of a turnaround for the Biden administration, which initially said a Supreme Court ruling precluded a new ban after an earlier moratorium expired in late July.

Biden had faced mounting criticism from lawmakers in his own party that he was failing to protect millions of Americans from the loss of their homes at a time when the pandemic is far from over. The president stopped Tuesday afternoon to announce the new moratorium at a White House press conference, ceding responsibility to the CDC.

I hope it will be a new moratorium, Biden told reporters.

The move is a victory for progressive lawmakers, who have camped outside Capitol Hill for days with dozens of supporters, trying to pressure the administration to reinstate the moratorium.

The administration had repeatedly resisted another extension as the Supreme Court appears likely to block it. When the court allowed the ban on eviction to continue until the end of July in a 5-4 vote, a majority judge, Brett Kavanaugh, wrote that Congress should act to extend it further.

While up to 3.6 million Americans face deportation, the administration also stressed that the money has already been approved and that many Americans will be able to stay housed with the efforts underway.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had called the prospect of widespread evictions unfathomable. The Congressional Black Caucus, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and other progressive lawmakers have stepped up pressure on the White House for an immediate extension.

A Democrat, Representative Cori Bush of Missouri, has been camping outside the US Capitol in protest since the weekend.

Bush was joined on Monday night by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, California Rep. Jimmy Gonzalez and others who gave her a brief reprieve so she could rest inside. Bush also had a brief conversation on Capitol Hill Monday with Vice President Kamala Harris.

People could be helped now, said Bush, a first-time MP from the St. Louis area, who shared her own story of temporarily living in her car as a young mother years ago. We need this moratorium.

The CDC implemented the first deportation ban as part of the response to Covid-19 when jobs changed and many workers lost income. The ban was aimed at curbing the spread of the virus among people put on the streets and in shelters.

Mass evictions could potentially worsen the recent spread of the Delta variant, as an estimated 1.4 million households told the Census Bureau that they could most likely be evicted from their rentals within the next two months. Another 2.2 million say they are somewhat susceptible to deportation.

