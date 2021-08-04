Shontel Brown overtakes Nina Turner in Ohio





Cuyahoga County Councilor Shontel Brown speaks at a campaign event July 31 in Cleveland. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images .

. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

Shontel Brown narrowly won the Democratic primary to replace former U.S. representative for Ohio Marcia Fudge, according to a running call from The Associated Press, scoring a victory for more moderate Democrats in the closely watched contest.

Voters in the Cleveland area chose Brown, Cuyahoga County Democratic Party chairman and county councilor, over Nina Turner, former Ohio senator and co-chair of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential race, and a host of other candidates.

Turner had jumped on the money and the first polls in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District and had greater name recognition.

She also gained the support of leftists like Sanders and the so-called Squad, including Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Cori Bush.

Brown, meanwhile, had the backing of establishment favorites including Hillary Clinton and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina.

The seat opened after Fudge was appointed head of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. Ohio’s 11th district is traditionally Democratic-leaned, so Brown’s main victory makes it likely that she will win the seat. She will face Republican Laverne Gore, who won the GOP primary.

15th congressional district

Elsewhere in Ohio, voters in the 15th Congressional District on Tuesday picked candidates to replace former Republican Rep. Steve Stivers, who left office in the spring to become president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce .

The Associated Press called the GOP primary for coal lobbyist Mike Carey, who had the backing of former President Donald Trump.

Carey will face Democratic candidate, State Representative Allison Russo.

Carey’s main victory follows a recent congressional special election in Texas, where the Trump-backed candidate lost in a runoff to another Republican.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/08/03/1024490197/shontel-brown-edges-nina-turner-in-ohio-democratic-u-s-house-primary The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos