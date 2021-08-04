Ever Given finally docked in England four months late as anxious importers await merchandise | business news





A British businessman with valuable inventory on the container ship Ever Given spoke of relief that the vessel had finally arrived in the UK four months behind schedule.

One of the world’s largest ships docked at Felixstowe to unload cargo in March after one of modern-day’s most atypical maritime events, where it was locked in the Suez Canal for six days.

The Evergiven was put on hold by Egyptian authorities until July 7 due to a compensation discrepancy after it was stranded in strong winds and blocked a canal on March 23, halting about 15% of global trade.

July: Vessels that blocked the Suez Canal move again

The fact that an undisclosed agreement was eventually reached due to the reopening of the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, but increased global shipping costs complicated the matter.

Suez Canal authorities demanded nearly £400 million.

The Evergiven was carrying 18,300 containers when it ran aground.

Image: A navy dredge is working to relaunch Ever Given in March.

Among the dozens of importers who wanted to get their hands on their goods were automakers and other international businesses like Ikea.

Smaller companies have endured much tougher times.

Jack Griffiths, founder of loungewear company Snuggy, expects the largest order for a hooded blanket in the company’s history to go on sale in mid-April at the latest.

Image: Joel Pierre(l) and Jack Griffiths are the founders of loungewear company Snuggy.

The Teesside-based businessman had two containers worth over £400,000 and was trapped on a 400-meter (1,312-foot) vessel and had to send replacements to the UK at a much higher cost to fulfill his order.

He told Sky News about the moment he learned about grounding: .

“Before all this happened, I had no idea about the shipping process… Pick it up from the warehouse and that’s it. You might have to get used to it here.

“We had a good first year and we were on track to more than double… We came at a bad time with the help of the pandemic and struggling to keep up with demand.

“We kept the best, but we didn’t disappoint our customers,” he said.

“As soon as this stock lands, we can advertise as we intend… we can put all our hands on the deck and open the champagne,” he concluded.

