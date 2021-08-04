Md Democrats Press U.S. Senators To Pass Voting Rights Law – Maryland Matters





U.S. Senate Democrats joined dozens of state lawmakers in a rally outside the United States Capitol on Tuesday afternoon, demanding that the Senate skip the August recess and pass critical law legislation in response to Republican-led states that have passed restrictive voting laws.

State lawmakers have traveled to Washington to pressure the Senate to quickly pass S.1, known as the “For the People Act.” Senator Paul G. Pinsky (D-Prince George’s), who, as chairman of the Senate Committee on Education, Health and the Environment in Annapolis, has jurisdiction over Maryland Election Law, was part of state legislators present.

In a Twitter post, Pinsky said he was there “to prevent racist voting restrictions from being enacted in multiple states.”

The nearly 800-page legislative package, sponsored by U.S. Representative John P. Sarbanes (D-Md.) On the House side, would overturn dozens of restrictive voting laws already in place and face major hurdles to win enough GOP support to move forward in the Senate.

State lawmakers, along with half a dozen U.S. Senate Democrats, also called for an end to filibustering to pass S.1 before the Senate leaves for recess.

Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, who chairs the Senate Rules and Administration Committee, said at the rally that the Senate was working on the speedy development of a new bipartisan election bill. Klobuchar said Democratic Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, a key moderate, was heavily involved in shaping the legislation.

Klobuchar recently held an on-the-ground hearing in Georgia, which has become the ground zero for Democrats in their fight to protect voting rights.

These things are done to make sure people don’t vote, Klobuchar said, referring to restrictive voting laws passed in Georgia. This is, my friends, why we need a national plinth, basic standards to vote in this country.

Georgia’s role

Georgia state lawmakers, along with US Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Have emphasized their state’s role not only in providing White House Democrats for President Biden, but also two seats in the Senate, giving Democrats a slim majority with the vice president. Kamala Harris breaks the tie.

It’s a watershed moment in America, said Warnock, who was also in attendance at the field hearing. It really is very simple. Some people don’t want certain people to vote.

With the passage of Georgia’s new Election Law, SB 202, Georgia State Democrats have pushed for Congress Democrats to pass the For the People Act, arguing that they cannot continue to organize the election. subversion of democracy, said Bee Nguyen, state representative of Georgia.

Let’s be clear, we can’t organize the power-hungry Republicans who are currently trying to steal power from our local election commissions, she said. I would also be clear on this that it is not the job of black and brown organizers and black and brown voters to carry the weight of saving our democracy on their shoulders.

Nguyen said Georgia gave Democrats a majority in the Senate and it is now up to Congress to pass federal voting protections as Georgia’s rights are under attack. The new vote eliminates drop boxes and makes it a crime to give water and snacks to voters in line, among other provisions.

A flood of new laws

This year alone, 18 states passed 30 restrictive voting laws that range from making postal voting more difficult to adopting voter identification requirements and purging voter lists, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. And more than 400 bills in 49 states with restrictive voting provisions were introduced in legislative sessions in 2021.

The wave of Republican state lawmakers who introduced and passed these laws began after Biden won the 2020 presidential election, and former President Trump continued to perpetuate the lie that the election was his. stolen. Democrats call it the big lie and have criticized Republicans for accepting this lie by introducing restrictive voting laws.

The House passed its version of S. 1, known as HR 1, but Republicans blocked the bill in the Senate.

Sarbanes, along with U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Called for an end to filibustering and passage of the For the People Act.

We know that voter suppression and electoral subversion suppresses, stifles and diminishes the voice of the people of the country, Sarbanes said. This is what the Law for the People tries to solve, to make the voice of the people heard to fight against the suppression of voters and electoral subversion, to fight against the influence of big capital on our politics.

Voting rights in North Carolina

North Carolina State Senator Natalie Murdock (D) said federal voting protections were needed and stressed that her state in its constitution always refers to a literacy test needed to vote .

She added that this was not the first time that black voters had to fight for their basic right to vote.

The suppression of voters is not as blatant as it was when my ancestors fought, she said. Fire hoses and attack dogs have been replaced with complex and oppressive laws fueled by the Big Lie that not only makes it harder to vote, but also to count those votes.

Donna Lasinski, the Democratic leader at Michigan House, said in a statement that she was present at the rally with state officials Rachel Hood, Matt Koleszar and Mari Manoogian, and state senator Adam Hollier.

Restricting and obstructing the freedom to vote for the citizens of the Great Lakes state is wrong, and we would fight against those efforts every step of the way, Lasinski said.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, said the bills he sees in his state are aimed at depressing the vote among voters of color.

These voter suppression bills are all about white supremacy, he said. This is one of the many reasons we must stop them, or get around them with federal legislation.

The Democratic Minority Whip of the Pennsylvania Legislature, Rep. Jordan Harris agreed and said that removing voters is taking away part of our right to vote, and some of those people they are trying to remove are people who look like me.

Let’s call a spade a spade, said Harris, who is black.

Casey added that he was determined to pass a voting rights law, even if it meant changing the Senate rule to 60 votes.

Any voting rights legislation will face an uphill battle in the Senate.

Democrats were unable to get the 10 Republican votes needed to move the bill forward, and Senate Democrats Manchin and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema disagree to remove filibuster, even to pass a law on the right to vote.

Civil rights activists nevertheless continued to put pressure on Manchin and Sinema.

Bill John Lewis

State lawmakers at the rally also called for swift passage of the Voting Rights Act and the advancement of John Lewis.

House Democrats this week plan to unveil the new version of the bill, named for the late Representative John Lewis, the civil rights icon in Georgia, who could protect voting rights across the United States.

The bill, HR 4, seeks to strengthen the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and while it has not yet been made public, it is possible that it will do so by establishing a new formula requiring that all 50 states obtain special authorization from the Department of Justice. before making changes to electoral laws or implementing new voting requirements.

The preclearance formula for Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act has been put in place for nine states and a handful of cities and countries, with a history of discrimination against black voters. These states included Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. The handful of counties included New York, Florida, North Carolina, California, and South Dakota.

At the rally, US Senator Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, said the fight to protect voting rights will be remembered by Lewis, who has advocated for the right to vote for decades.

We know John Lewis was a legend, but he was just a young man when he stepped off the sidelines and embarked on the (for civil rights) effort, Booker noted.

And with that memory, Booker acknowledged that it will be a long struggle to protect voting rights, just as it did when the Voting Rights Act was first passed in 1965.

Lewis knew the vote wouldn’t come if a bunch of people in the Senate got together and said hey, you know what, let’s give these black people the right to vote, he said. This is not how change is made. Power does not grant anything without a demand, it never has and it never will. If there is no struggle, there is no progress.

Josh Kurtz contributed to this report.

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marylandmatters.org/2021/08/03/md-democrats-press-u-s-senators-to-pass-voting-rights-legislation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos