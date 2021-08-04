The United States comes last in the health care rankings





CNN –

The United States once again ranks last in access to health care, equity and outcomes among high-income countries, although it spends a much larger share of its economy on care health, according to a new report released Wednesday.

The nation has landed underground in the seven studies the Commonwealth Fund has conducted since 2004. The United States is the only one of 11 countries surveyed that does not have universal health insurance coverage.

While the latest data does not reflect the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it does show the strengths and weaknesses of each country’s health system when Covid-19 hit the world in early 2020.

American health insurance does not provide enough protection, compromising the health and finances of Americans, said David Blumenthal, chairman of the Commonwealth Fund, which promotes better access and quality of health care, especially for uninsured and disadvantaged people. It forces people to skip care or go into medical debt.

In no other country does income inequality limit access to healthcare as deeply as it does here, Blumenthal said. Far too many people cannot afford the care they need, and far too many are uninsured, especially compared to other wealthy countries.

Half of low-income American adults said they had not received care because of the cost, compared to just over a quarter of high-income Americans, according to the study. In the UK, only 12% of people with low income and 7% with higher income reported facing such financial barriers.

Additionally, a high-income American was more likely to report financial barriers than a low-income person in almost all other countries surveyed, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands. , New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Great Britain.

Norway, the Netherlands and Australia performed best in the study, which examined access to care, health care outcomes, administrative efficiency, equity and the process of care. , which includes preventive care, patient engagement and other parameters.

In addition to reduced access to care, the United States also ranked poorly on maternal mortality, infant mortality, life expectancy at age 60, and potentially preventable deaths with early access to care, according to the ‘investigation.

And the nation has landed low when it comes to administrative efficiency due to the time providers and patients have to spend on paperwork, duplicate medical tests, and insurance disputes.

The only area where America excelled was in the care process, where it got runner-up. The country outperformed in terms of mammography screening and flu vaccination rates among the elderly, as well as the proportion of adults who spoke with a health care provider about nutrition, smoking and consumption alcohol.

Adults in the United States and Norway reported the highest use of web portals to communicate their medical concerns and renew their medications. And among those with chronic illness, American adults were among the most likely to discuss treatment goals, priorities and options with their providers, although they were less likely to receive as much support as they did. deemed it necessary.

