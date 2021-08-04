Status of some UK citizens vaccinated abroad still not recognized by NHS | NHS





Ministers have been criticized for preventing some people vaccinated abroad from getting double-jab qualifications from the NHS after promises to change the system by the end of July were not kept.

In the last week before the Commons took a break, Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi tried to reassure MPs that the government is working quickly to help people who have been vaccinated abroad but enrolled in GPs in the UK.

He said on 22 July that things would change by the end of the month and that British nationals vaccinated abroad will talk to their GPs and have them review the vaccines they have received and register with the NHS. vaccinated.

The GP must verify that the recipient has a vaccine approved in the UK, and once that process is complete, they can update their vaccine record to prove their double-jab status.

The government is already urging some places, such as nightclubs, to use the NHS app, Covid Pass.

When the Guardian asked whether those who attacked abroad could register the information with the GP, the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare admitted that the changes scheduled to occur by the end of July had not yet taken effect.

“Currently, only the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the UK and Wales can be shown through the NHS Covid Pass,” the spokesperson said.

We know there is a huge variety of COVID-19 vaccines being administered around the world, and work is underway to determine which non-UK vaccines and certified solutions will be recognized.

DHSC added that people enrolled in GPs who have been vaccinated abroad can contact their practice, but still cannot prove vaccination using the app.

Shadow Health Minister Liz Kendall said it was another case of ministers overly promising and not delivering, so many people are told they can get a COVID-19 pass and still don’t get it.

She added: People living abroad and doing the right thing with vaccinations will be disappointed that the government doesn’t find a solution.

Ministers must communicate directly with the public and work with the EU and US to resume travel to provide clear progress on internationally recognized vaccine passports.

Caroline Lucas, a Greens MP and vice-chairman of the national congressional group on coronavirus, says people who have received approved vaccines abroad are being disappointed by the government.

She added that there must be swift action to ensure that the NHS pass is compatible with the international system and can be used by those who say they can use it, and that ministers must make their advice clear and consistent so as not to further undermine public confidence.

People arriving from abroad can’t use the NHS app for domestic authentication to prove they’ve been vaccinated, but the government is changing the rule starting this week, allowing people who have been double-japped in Europe and the US to work with drug and health care product regulators. , used the vaccine approved for use by three regulatory agencies: the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.

