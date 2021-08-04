Climate change could devastate emperor penguins, US officials warn





Climate change threatens emperor penguins with extinction across much of their range, federal wildlife officials said on Tuesday as they announced a proposal to protect them under the Endangered Species Act. of disappearance.

Penguins live much of the year on the Antarctic sea ice, which disappears or breaks due to heat-trapping gases released by humans’ use of fossil fuels. Penguins need ice to reproduce, raise their young and escape predators.

Decisions made by policymakers today and over the next several decades will determine the fate of the emperor penguin, Martha Williams, senior deputy director of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, said in a statement.

If listed as threatened, the birds would join a few dozen species the federal government considers threatened by climate change, including polar bears, two types of seals and 20 varieties of corals.

Although the species is not found in the United States, a listing under the Endangered Species Act would mean that federal agencies would have to minimize damage from American activities in their habitat, such as fishing.

The proposal was informed by scientific research independently published in the journal Global Change Biology on Tuesday. This study found that if sea ice continues to disappear at the rate predicted by climate models given current energy trends and policies around the world, more than 80% of emperor penguin colonies would disappear by 2100.

But, the scientists point out, it doesn’t have to be. If the world takes swift and drastic action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions under the Paris climate agreement, there will be enough sea ice left to support a small, but still viable population of emperor penguins. , they found.

We need to act now, before it’s too late, said Stéphanie Jenouvrier, lead study author and seabird ecologist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

And not just for penguins, noted Dr. Jenouvrier. For us and for our children.

The tallest of all penguins, Emperors stand almost four feet tall. After laying a single egg, the females go hunting, and the males feed the egg by holding it on their feet and covering it with a feather pouch. After hatching, the parents take turns looking after their offspring. If the pack ice clears before the young penguins exchange their fluffy baby feathers for smooth adult feathers, they will not be able to swim in the freezing waters and will die.

In 2016, Antarctica’s second largest colony lost more than 10,000 chicks in an area considered safe. Sea ice is essentially a frozen ocean. Penguins often cannot climb ice floes to find habitat on land, and the harsh conditions there can deplete the penguins’ energy reserves.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species currently classifies emperor penguins as near threatened with a declining population.

Environmentalists say they hope the penguin listing will increase pressure on the Fish and Wildlife Service to consider the impact of fossil fuels on endangered species when giving its opinion on whether to ‘grant federal permits.

The hope is that with these additional protections, US fossil fuel project approvals will have to weigh the damage to penguins and their Antarctic habitat, ultimately reducing heat-trapping pollution around the world, said Sarah Uhlemann, director of the international program at the Center for Biological Diversity. The environmental group had asked the United States to consider listing the penguin and sued when it failed to act within the required timeframe. Two of the group’s employees were among the 12 authors of Dr. Jenouvriers’ study.

The Fish and Wildlife Service’s Tuesday proposal kicks off a 60-day public comment period.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/03/climate/emperor-penguins.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos