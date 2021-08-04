A major UK trial to evaluate whether cannabis-based drugs could extend the lifespan of thousands of people with aggressive brain tumors





A new phase 2 trial, funded by The Brain Tumor Charity, is to determine whether adding Sativex (an oral spray containing the cannabinoids THC and CBD) to chemotherapy could extend the lifespan of thousands of people with recurrent glioblastoma. will evaluate

The drug, already used to treat multiple sclerosis, was found to be well-tolerated along with chemotherapy with the potential to prolong survival in a phase 1 trial for glioblastoma earlier this year.

Led by Professor Susan Short of the University of Leeds and coordinated by the Cancer Research UK Clinical Trials Unit at the University of Birmingham, the new 3-year Phase II trial (ARISTOCRAT) will begin recruiting more than 230 patients worldwide. The UK country should have sufficient funding by early 2022.

The Brain Tumor Charity, which had lost more than 25% of its income last year due to an epidemic and had to halt its regular research grant program, today launched an appeal to raise the 450,000 people it needs to start testing as soon as possible.

Experts hope the trial, if successful, could make Sativ one of the first cases added to the NHS treatment for glioblastoma patients after temozolomide chemotherapy in 2007.

Glioblastoma is the most common and most aggressive form of brain cancer, with approximately 2,200 people diagnosed each year in the UK alone. They usually grow and spread rapidly, with no clear boundaries and have threadlike tendrils that extend to other parts of the brain.

Almost all glioblastomas recur even after intensive treatment such as surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy, and the average survival time is only 12 to 18 months after initial diagnosis.

Over the past decade, there has been considerable worldwide interest in the activity of cannabinoids in brain tumors, both in patients and in the scientific community, from the perspective that cannabinoid-based products may not only help relieve symptoms, but also have a positive effect on survival. .

Several preclinical laboratory studies have suggested that the cannabinoids THC and CBD may reduce brain tumor cell growth and interfere with the blood supply to the tumor, but to date, clinical evidence that they can treat brain tumors has been limited.

In this new phase II trial, researchers will evaluate whether the addition of Sativex to current standard chemotherapy treatment (temozolomide) can prolong survival in adults diagnosed with relapse of glioblastoma after initial treatment.

The trial plans to recruit 232 participants from at least 15 hospitals. Two-thirds of the participants will receive temozolomide and Sativ X, and one-third will receive temozolomide and a placebo.

Manufactured by GW Pharma, Sativex is an oral mucosal spray containing 1:1 THC (Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol), in which the active ingredient is absorbed from the lining of the oral cavity under the tongue or inside the cheeks. .

Participants should administer Sativex or placebo oral spray up to 12 times per day (or the maximum tolerated dose if less than 12 doses).

Participants will then receive regular follow-up including clinical assessments (every 4 weeks), blood tests, MRI scans (every 8 weeks), and complete quality of life questionnaires. This will also be one of the first attempts to integrate with the Brain Tumor Charitys app BRIAN.

This trial measures whether adding Sativex to chemotherapy prolongs a patient’s overall lifespan (overall survival), delays disease progression (progression-free survival), or improves quality of life.

The most common adverse events reported in the initial phase 1 study were fatigue, headache, vomiting, and nausea, most of which were classified as mild-moderate.

Stephen Lee, 62, from Leyland, Lancashire, participated in a phase 1 trial of Sativex in 2015 after returning glioblastoma after initial treatment. Stephen was first diagnosed in 2010, just a few months after he very sadly lost his older brother to the same disease. Steven said:

My diagnosis was very sudden and it was one of those days you will never forget. The wife, who had to leave work early due to a severe headache and a stinging pain in her right eye, insisted on going to the hospital immediately after what her brother had suffered.

I was hospitalized that day, had a scan and they confirmed it was a brain tumor. I had surgery the following week, and in advance my wife and I agreed that we would like to stay positive, go on with our lives, and enjoy our time together.

I participated in the initial trials of Sativex in the hope that it might improve my quality of life, but I also thought it was important to do so because the chemotherapy and radiation therapy I had received had been tested by others before they could be safely used. . . I felt it was right and appropriate to follow in their footsteps and participate in a trial that would help prove a new drug that could benefit many people with recurrent glioblastoma in the future.

I took the oral spray 10 times a day, and it was easy to use wherever I went even when I was eating out. I don’t know if I took Sativ X or a placebo, but all my MRI scans have been clear since the trial ended in 2016.

“This new trial is very important because it can give people hope that life can exist beyond the diagnosis of glioblastoma and that there are other treatments being tested to support their lives.

Senior Researcher Susan Short, Professor of Clinical Oncology and Neuro-Oncology at the University of Leeds, said:

Treatment of glioblastoma is still very difficult. Even with surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy, almost all brain tumors grow back within a year. Unfortunately, once it occurs, patients have few options.

Cannabinoids have well-described effects on the brain and have long been of great interest for use across a variety of cancers. Glioblastoma brain tumors have been shown to have cannabinoid receptors on the cell surface, and laboratory studies of glioblastoma cells have shown that these drugs may slow tumor growth and work particularly well when used with temozolomide.

It’s exciting to know that we are now at the point where we can run a well-designed final study that will answer the question of whether these agents can help treat the most aggressive forms of brain tumors. It has recently been shown that certain combinations of cannabinoids, given as an oral spray, can be safely added to temozolomide chemotherapy, and whether this drug may help prolong the lifespan of patients with glioblastoma in a major randomized trial. We are very pleased to build on these findings to evaluate.

Dr David Jenkinson, interim CEO of Brain Tumor Charity, which is funding the clinical trial, said:

We hope this trial will give glioblastoma patients precious extra months and pave the way for a long-awaited new lifeline where they can create memories with their loved ones.

With so few treatments available and the average survival time still heartbreakingly short, the thousands of people affected by glioblastoma in the UK each year urgently need new options and new hope.

We know there is considerable interest among the community about the potential activity of cannabinoids in the treatment of glioblastoma, and we are delighted that this world first trial in the UK can help accelerate these answers. I did. Recent early-stage discoveries have been really promising and we are now looking forward to understanding whether adding Sativex to chemotherapy can help extend lifespan and improve quality of life.

But we also know that for many, this ordeal will not come soon. Meanwhile, while other cannabis-based products may help relieve symptoms, there is insufficient evidence to recommend their use to treat brain tumors. Anyone considering using cannabis-based products or other complementary therapies may interact with other treatments such as antiepileptic drugs or steroids, so it’s important to discuss this with your healthcare team first.

Individuals affected by glioblastoma may contact support and information on 0808 800 0004 or email [email protected]intumourcharity.org. If you need someone to talk to, you’re here.

Professor Pam Kearns, head of the UK Clinical Trial Unit for Cancer Research (CRCTU) at the University of Birmingham, which is coordinating the trial, said:

Our mission at CRCTU is to transform advanced science and research into improved patient care by identifying new life-saving treatments. It’s important to conduct tests like this that investigate cannabis, or the chemicals in it, may play a role in treating cancer.

