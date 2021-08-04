Hundreds of migrants vaccinated against coronavirus in US-Mexican border town





People line up to receive the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, as part of a government plan to vaccinate Mexican residents bordering on its shared border with the United States in Tijuana , Mexico, June 17, 2021. REUTERS / Jorge Duenes

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 3 (Reuters) – Health officials in northern Mexico on Tuesday vaccinated hundreds of migrants living in makeshift tents just meters from a pedestrian bridge to the United States in the border city of Tijuana.

Doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given to migrants a day after the US Centers for Disease Control extended the so-called Title 42 order that allows US authorities to return thousands of non-Mexicans to Mexico without having the opportunity to seek asylum or other protections in the United States. Read more

A Baja California health department official said 450 doses were being administered at the camp, out of about 4,000 available. He did not say if others would be used at the camp on other days.

Authorities have also not confirmed whether vaccinations will extend to other areas with high concentrations of migrants, such as shelters in Tijuana or other border towns.

“I feel very safe now because here (…) there are a lot of people and you can easily catch this disease,” said Roberto Espana, a Guatemalan migrant who was the first to be vaccinated.

“I will be waiting for the second dose in three weeks,” said Espana, who arrived in the region four months ago in the hope of seeking asylum from US authorities.

Authorities in the United States and Mexico have been pushing to reopen the border, which has been closed to crossings considered non-essential since March 2020. Despite the priority given to vaccinating border towns, restrictions remain in place.

Reluctance to ease restrictions may be exacerbated by falling vaccination rates among the transient migrant population, some of whom, like Espana, have spent months hoping to file asylum claims in the United States.

“It is not that the government is very concerned about the situation of migrants but rather that there is pressure to reopen the border, even of an economic nature,” said Karla Valenzuela, researcher on migration issues for the Universidad Iberoamericana.

Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz, written by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Grant McCool

