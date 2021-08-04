The UK Assessor says the majority of Covid testing providers are not certified.





coronavirus treatment update

The UK agency appointed to evaluate Covid-19 testing for travelers entering the UK said only about 6% of the private testing providers listed on the official government website have been certified.

According to the UK’s current traffic light system for international travel, which is being reviewed by the government this week, people coming to the UK from green and amber list destinations can cost up to £2,000.

To help travelers find testing providers, the government publishes an online list of companies and clinics that offer on-site or at-home testing for those who need to prove they are free from Covid in order to be released from quarantine.

For example, our list of travelers who needed day 2 and day 8 testing on Tuesday included 415 providers offering testing at prices between £20 and £575.

However, the UK Accreditation Service (UKAS), which was tasked with overseeing private coronavirus testing by the Care Quality Commission in January following a change in the law, said only a few on the list were fully accredited.

UKAS tells the FT that “about 25 private providers on the Department of Health and Social Care list have full UKAS accreditation for Covid-19 testing.

While the government states on its website that it does not endorse or recommend any particular provider and urges people to do their own research, critics argue that it should be made clear that many providers are not certified.

“Private testing systems don’t work well because of the lack of oversight,” said Rory Boland, travel editor for the non-profit consumer protection group Where?.

“It is a mandatory inspection when traveling,” he added. “They are listed on government websites, so we expect consumers to get approval when they click on the provider.”

People traveling to the UK from amber countries such as Spain and Italy should be screened on the 2nd and 8th days of arrival, while those coming from green countries like New Zealand and Singapore should only be tested on the second day. Double-vaccinated travelers should be tested only two days after arrival.

UKAS says it has received about 500 certification applications since the beginning of the year from providers that do face-to-face sampling and testing. These providers must complete the process by the end of August.

As testing has become an integral part of the UK government’s strategy to control the spread of the coronavirus, the three-step regulatory process, which normally takes up to a year, has accelerated at a tremendous pace.

Lorraine Turner of UKAS said the agency is performing more than 200 end-stage assessments of providers seeking formal accreditation.

However, while suppliers offering on-site testing are required to apply for UKAS certification, companies that send home swab test kits only need to fill out a self-assessment form online. UKAS says they are reviewing them, but not in depth.

“UKAS does not perform any further assessments for which there is no need to apply for UKAS accreditation,” the agency said. “However, UKAS will confirm that such providers are using laboratories that are accredited or have applied for “appropriate methods of testing for COVID-19”.

As the travel industry continues to question the cost of testing, questions are being raised about the regulation of private testing providers.

“Travelers have no easy way to compare test providers in terms of cost or quality of service,” said Willie Walsh, executive director of the International Air Transport Association industry group.

He added: “At peak times, private test companies promise capacity that they seem unable to deliver. The government will not tolerate this kind of behavior by other service providers, but nurture this industry and look to its behavior. They need to be serious about regulating the fast-growing exploitative industry.”

The Ministry of Health added that PCR arrival test providers “must meet minimum standards and must continuously monitor their performance” and “take quick action with the company where appropriate”. People providing inappropriate services will have 5 days to prove that they have corrected the problem before they are removed from the list.

