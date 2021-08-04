



Rather, it appears that the 20th anniversary of next month’s September 11 attacks will be remembered less with the United States finally emerging from its longest war than the Taliban regaining vast swathes of land in the country.

In recent days, the United States has stepped up its fierce airstrikes in support of Afghan government troops as Taliban forces advance on critical provincial capitals Herat, Kandahar and Lashkar Gah. The defense official told Starr there was deep concern that the ultra-fundamentalist militia could take some of its target towns and trigger a collapse of confidence in the Afghan government.

Such a scenario would not only roll back the gains, as they are, of 20 years of Western involvement in the country. They would again expose its people to feudal-style rule and mean a return to discrimination against women and girls. It would also expose Biden to accusations that he deserted the Afghans for his own political ends and present him with a veritable foreign policy disaster, just as the pandemic he hoped to be over renews its assault on the United States.

So could the president change his mind?

It doesn’t seem very likely. Biden has long been skeptical of a prolonged troop presence in Afghanistan. And there is no public desire for America to stay for decades the way it has in South Korea, for example. And to be frank, the reasoning the president explained in April when he decided to leave is about what’s best for the United States, not the Afghans.

“We went to Afghanistan because of a horrific attack that happened 20 years ago. That can’t explain why we should stay there in 2021,” Biden said.

‘Our hero’

Kristina Timanovskaya was unable to compete in her run for the Olympics, but she is now a champion of democracy under fire in her native Belarus anyway. The sprinter refused an attempt by her team leaders to send her home from Tokyo to Minsk, saying she feared persecution for political reasons. When she finally gets back on track in the future, it could be in Poland since the government in Warsaw granted her a humanitarian visa. His stance won him strong support from the United States and the European Union and highlighted a diplomatic row over Belarus between the West and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Olympian drama follows the Minsk government’s forced landing of a Ryanair flight and the arrest of an opposition journalist as well as the intensification of the crackdown on political activists in the former Soviet state. Meanwhile, President Alexander Loukachenkho is heading for tyranny after what was widely seen as a stolen election last year. Timanovskaya’s apparent defection was greeted by exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who toured Western capitals including Washington and met Biden at the White House last week.

“Without a doubt, Kristina Timanovskaya is our heroine; she found the courage to speak out and faced crackdowns for her bravery,” Tikhanovskaya told CNN’s Jim Sciutto, but raised concerns for the runner’s safety. even outside his country.

“Unfortunately, this case is also a sign that no Belarusian who has left Belarusian borders is safe,” Tikhanovskaya said. “On the other hand, it’s also a sign that the diet is shaky, insecure. If you really get the hang of it, you’re not chasing athletes for their comments on Instagram.”

