Waste-to-energy technology could reduce carbon emissions from the US water sector, but its potential remains underdeveloped





Despite the economic benefits of these technologies and their potential environmental benefits, US utilities have been slower than those in other parts of the world to capitalize on the energy contained in wastewater. US energy policy has done little to encourage the growth of these technologies, relying on a patchwork of energy credit programs, tax breaks, and development spending to promote renewable energy production. But as the market grows, some are urging caution before using wastewater to create renewable natural gas.

By Laura Gersony, Circle of Blue August 4, 2021

Wastewater treatment plants in the United States are in a race against time.

Like all other industries, time is running out for the sector to reduce its carbon pollution, as President Joe Bidens aims to halve the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and d ‘reach net zero by 2050. To make their contribution, utilities will have to pull against strong currents. The energy needs of the wastewater sector are expected to increase during this period, due to population growth and tighter water quality standards.

Fortunately, wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) have a renewable energy source that passes through their pipes. They can harness the chemical energy of sewage sludge to produce methane-rich biogas. Utilities can use this energy to power their own processing plants or sell it back to the grid as renewable natural gas (RNG) or electricity.

For systems that can afford the upfront costs of these waste-to-energy technologies, the process is a win-win. By generating its own energy, the installation reduces its electricity bill, or even pays for itself by selling the surplus. And, because the process reduces methane emissions from wastewater and replaces energy powered by fossil fuels, utilities can reduce their net emissions in the process.

There is a much more widespread realization that the most expensive part of wastewater treatment is electricity, explained David Goldwater of engineering consulting firm Stantec.

Despite the economic benefits of these technologies and their potential environmental benefits, US utilities have been slower than those in other parts of the world to capitalize on the energy contained in wastewater. Decades of energy policy decisions have left the US market, now on the brink of rapid expansion, catching up on the international stage.

Systems for converting wastewater to energy begin with a process called anaerobic digestion, which treatment plants have used for ages to reduce the volume of wastewater. This process results in sludge which can be more easily processed and creates biogas as a by-product. In recent years, systems have started to capture energy from biogas and use it to produce thermal energy, electricity or RNG.

Using biogas for energy is not carbon neutral as the combustion of methane-rich gas always releases carbon dioxide. But it can significantly reduce net emissions. Energy research group EESI estimates that if every WWTP in the United States that currently use anaerobic digestion installed an energy recovery facility, the country could reduce its annual carbon dioxide emissions by 2.3 million metric tons. . This would be the equivalent of taking over 400,000 passenger vehicles off the road.

The energy savings are also immense. Researchers estimate that biogas technology alone has the potential to generate up to half of the water sector’s electricity demand. Some systems have even achieved energy positivity, generating more energy than they consume and selling the rest back to the grid.

The market for this technology is still emerging in the United States. Less than one in 10 wastewater treatment plants in the country, disproportionately the largest, use biogas as an energy source. Of these, only a handful are net producers of energy.

One of the reasons for the slow adoption is simply that many technologies for converting wastewater to energy have been developed overseas. Until recently, we didn’t have the same level of technology available, said Goldwater, Stantec’s policy advisor. They are now much more profitable.

But it is also a question of economy. US energy policy has done little to encourage the growth of these technologies, relying on a patchwork of energy credit programs, tax breaks, and development spending to promote renewable energy production. Meanwhile, some European countries have relied heavily on feed-in tariffs, in which renewable energy producers are guaranteed a higher-than-market price for the electricity they add to the grid.

Matt Tomich, president of the nonprofit Energy Vision, said this incentive structure explains the international disparity in the use of biogas. That’s why you see hundreds if not thousands of small, medium and large digesters all over Northern and Western Europe. It is this certainty and this price premium that is combined to create a very favorable market, he said.

The US market lacks this certainty. Some policies such as the Federal Renewable Fuels Standard or RFS, which requires transportation fuel sold in the United States to contain a certain amount of renewable fuel, have created economically viable routes to sell biogas in the form of RNG. But this market, too, rests on unstable ground.

The biggest problem for municipalities is the uncertainty and volatility inherent in a market mechanism like this, Tomich said. As far back as I can remember, when reviewing RNG biogas projects, the question is, will the RFS be there next year?

About half of states have renewable energy credit programs, which give renewable energy producers credit to sell energy back to the grid. The programs have given these technologies a boost, Goldwater said. But they are still a long way from the strong incentives that can be observed abroad.

We certainly don’t have the same robust incentive programs, he said. If we’re going to change the dynamics of renewables, and our carbon footprint, and all of that, we’ve got to provide incentives and credits to help boost it.

To further complicate the picture, many wastewater treatment plants in the United States are very small. About three-quarters of wastewater treatment plants treat less than a million gallons of wastewater per day. At this scale, according to an EPA report, it’s difficult to get a timely return on investment. Spending several million dollars on an anaerobic digester is an expense that in today’s market wouldn’t pay dividends for most small utilities.

It is not for lack of technology. Junhong Chen, chief water strategist at Argonne National Laboratory, said the concept of using wastewater for energy is feasible in sewage treatment plants of all sizes, climatic zones, etc.

I don’t think there’s any show-stopper, he said. You will need to adjust the system settings a bit from region to region. But the concept is applicable across the country and across the world.

Chen said that given continued research and falling costs, it is realistic to expect these technologies to eventually bring the water sector to net zero emissions.

John Ord, who works on STEP projects at Stantec, agreed. Technologically, it is still doable. It all really depends on the economic drivers, he said.

From a technological point of view, the field has never been so promising. Recent advances have shown that when wastewater is combined with other organic inputs like food scraps, grease, and farm waste, the reaction becomes even more powerful. This is the strategy used by Oakland, Calif. That saves $ 3 million on energy bills each year.

Tomich said that as a rule, sewage treatment plants can produce about 60 percent of their own energy demand and 100 percent of the heat needed to run the plant. These percentages increase even more when you add organic waste to the mix.

Lawmakers are also interested. The bipartisan infrastructure bill, currently being debated in the Senate, includes a pilot program that would award 15 state-owned treatment plants up to $ 4 million to create or improve waste-to-energy systems.

As the market grows, some are calling for caution about the types of energy for which biogas projects are used.

Specifically, some environmentalists oppose RNG investments, noting that it may justify an expansion of natural gas infrastructure when the country should do the opposite. They argue that energy is better used for electrification.

Tom Cyrs, a researcher at the World Resources Institute, devised a set of rules to avoid these perverse incentives and determine when it is best, from an emissions point of view, to pursue a RNG project.

Are they capturing and avoiding more methane emissions than would otherwise happen? Do they lead to a more productive use of this waste than would otherwise happen? And do they rely on fossil fuel infrastructure, rather than driving the construction of lots of new pipelines? he said. The answer to these questions may well be positive for many of these projects. But they have to be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Cyrs added: These types of projects can be an economically productive way to eliminate or significantly reduce these sources of emissions, and produce a fuel that can replace more polluting fossil fuels. RNG is not a silver bullet, but it can help alongside these other really important strategies.

Ultimately, as long as humans eat food, they will produce methane-rich wastewater. As climatic deadlines approach, said Tomich, the task is simple: do everything possible to maximize its productive use.

