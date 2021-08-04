UK children aged 16-17 to be vaccinated against COVID-19 | covid





The coronavirus vaccine is expected to be available to children aged 16 and 17 in the UK, as in many other countries, after the minister confirms that government experts will update their advice soon.

University Secretary Michel Donellen said the government is looking forward to the announcement of the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI) to expand access to a COVID-19 vaccine to more teens.

Just two weeks after the recommendation to ban routine immunizations for children, two government sources confirmed that JCVI was reconsider its ruling. Jabs for 12+ are currently limited to people living with clinically vulnerable or at-risk people.

An update to this advice was first published by Scotland’s first Minister, Nicola Sturgeon. He said on Tuesday that he hopes 16- and 17-year-olds will eventually receive it.

When asked why the government is pushing a vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds now, Donelan told Sky News: At every stage of the pandemic, we have adopted this advice. Of course, they were experts in deciding to launch a vaccine, and they are awaiting an imminent announcement soon.

Ministers appear to favor older children access to Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and have asked JCVI to continue reviewing the situation.

One of the concerns raised by scientists with the Pfizer jab was about inflammation around the heart, and JCVI concluded that the benefits do not outweigh the risks for those who receive the jab.

The government is hoping the worst third wave of the pandemic will pass, with 21,691 new cases of COVID-19 and 731 fewer hospital admissions across the UK on Tuesday. The death toll is 138. But while many employers expect more workers to return to their offices, concerns remain about the possibility that the new case rate will rise again when schools reopen in September.

A new study published in the React 1 study found that people who were fully vaccinated were three times less likely to test positive for COVID-19 than people who were not vaccinated, and had an approximately 50 to 60 percent reduced risk, including asymptomatic infections. I did. Data from Imperial College London and Ipsos Mori show that even people who have been double-vaccinated are less likely to pass the virus on to others.

Research estimates are somewhat lower than figures from Public Health England, which suggested 79% protection against symptomatic infection for Delta after two jabs.

While there is a significant amount of statistical uncertainty in the React study estimates, Professor Paul Elliott, head of the React program and director of epidemiology and public health at Imperial College London, said even when comparing the effects on symptomatic Covid-19, the differences are not in part. Said it could be: Please note that the PHE data are based on people coming for the test, not on a random sample.

[With a] With a random sample, you may have symptoms, but you may not go and get tested, he said.

Adolescents over the age of 10 are one of the groups most likely to be infected with COVID-19, so providing immunizations to 16- and 17-year-olds could potentially have a significant impact on reducing transmission.

Professor Rowland Kao, a participant in the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling (Spi-M) and an epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh, said: “There are currently 16 teenagers per capita at the highest risk of contracting Covid-19, and they get 16 vaccines – And the 17-year-old should reduce this.

Current evidence also suggests that even if someone vaccinated does become infected, both are at a lower risk of serious illness, and the amount of the virus falls more quickly than unvaccinated people, and consequently they are less likely to infect others. difficult to prove directly.

So, immunizing teens will not only protect them, it will help protect others and dampen the wave of further infections that may arise.

This, of course, has to be balanced with evidence for the intermittent side effects of the vaccine itself, with evidence that it occurs more frequently in young adults and adolescents over the age of 10.

Although these risks are low, it is important to clarify the evidence for decisions about booster immunization for teens and older.

