Israel will add other countries, including the United States, to its quarantine list.





Israel will add 18 countries, including the United States, to a list of places from which travelers will have to quarantine after reaching Israeli soil, the health ministry said on Tuesday. The requirement will go into effect on August 11.

Those affected include people who have been vaccinated in Israel or who have recovered from the coronavirus, none of whom had previously been forced to self-quarantine when traveling from the 18 countries.

Countries added to the list also include Germany, France, Italy, and Greece.

Most studies indicate that the immunity resulting from vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna is long lasting, and researchers are still trying to interpret recent Israeli data suggesting a decline in the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for months. after inoculation.

The additions to the list mean travelers from more than 40 countries will now have to self-quarantine for up to 10 days after arriving in Israel, whether or not they have been vaccinated.

Israel has been a greenhouse for antivirus measures since the start of the year, when the country became one of the fastest countries to fully immunize a majority of its population against the coronavirus.

Israeli society has also returned to normal life much faster: By mid-June, the number of daily coronavirus infections had fallen to single digits and indoor mask warrants were lifted, along with restrictions on gatherings and public events.

But an easing of inbound travel restrictions and the arrival of the Delta variant in Israel have contributed to an increase in infections since the end of June. Over the past week, the average number of new infections each day has exceeded 2,400, up from 300 in early July.

