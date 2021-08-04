Police officer dead, suspect killed after stabbing the US Pentagon | Crime News





The US military headquarters has been temporarily quarantined after shots were fired and people were killed at an outside bus stop.

A policeman died after being stabbed Tuesday in a violent incident at a Pentagon transit station, the headquarters of the US military, and a suspect was shot dead by law enforcement and died at the scene, anonymous law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. .

The Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, just across the Potomac River from Washington, DC, was temporarily blocked after shots were fired Tuesday morning near the entrance to the building.

Pentagon Force Protection Agency chief Woodrow Kusse confirmed at a press conference that a Pentagon police officer was attacked on the DC Metro bus platform which is part of the Pentagon Transit Center.

Shots were exchanged and there were several casualties, Kusse told Pentagon reporters.

The Pentagon was on lockdown after several shots were fired near a bus platform near the facilities’ subway station [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]

A Pentagon police officer who was later stabbed has died, according to officials who were not authorized to discuss the case and who spoke on condition of anonymity, the Associated Press reported.

Kusse declined to confirm the death of the officer or the condition of a suspect, citing the ongoing investigation by the FBI. Kusse said the incident was over, the Pentagon was safe, and police were not looking for additional suspects.

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard several gunshots, then a pause, followed by at least one more gunshot. Another PA reporter heard the police yelling at the gunman.

US Senator Mark Warner from Virginia tweeted his concern for the police officer who was allegedly killed.

I am incredibly saddened to learn of the death of a Pentagon police officer, who was killed earlier this morning in a senseless act of violence outside the Pentagon. My thoughts are with the family and friends of the officers, as well as the entire Pentagon police force.

Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) August 3, 2021

A Pentagon announcement said the facility was closed due to police activity.

The agency responsible for building security, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, tweeted shortly before noon that the scene of the incident was secure. Containment has been lifted, except for the area around the crime scene.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were at the White House meeting with President Joe Biden at the time of the shooting.

When Secretary Austin returned to the Pentagon, he visited the Pentagon Police Operations Center and was very concerned about possible casualties, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

Kirby did not confirm the casualties and said he was unable to provide additional information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/3/us-police-officer-dead-after-stabbing-at-pentagon-transit-station The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

