The UK sees record submission battery storage capacity planned for the second quarter of 2021.





The pipeline for utility-scale battery storage in the UK has continued to grow and is currently over 20 GW in over 800 projects. Capacity submitted in the second quarter of 2’21 hit an all-time high, driven by a surge in recently submitted battery storage applications.

By the end of Q2 2’21, pipelines had surged from nearly 17 GW of total capacity to over 20 GW, meaning that energy storage deployments could grow significantly over the next few years.

The graphic below shows the planned capacity by project size by quarter for a battery storage project in the UK.

The activity in the energy storage market mainly started in 2015, and 2017 saw a surge in applications. Submitted capacity over the next few years has leveled off, but 2021 saw a much higher peak in capacity submitted so far.

There is a mix of project sizes in the pipeline, but capacity is increasingly dominated by larger projects as the 50 MW threshold rises. This year, many applications were submitted for sites with a capacity of 30 MW or more.

We could see a surge during the second quarter of 2’17 as developers submit applications after seeing how successful other projects are at the 2016 EFR auction. The recent surge in applications during Q2’21 is due to successful approvals of previous applications and much larger average project sizes.

Total capacity submitted for Q2 of 2’17 was the largest quarterly submitted capacity to date, with 1.2 GW across 82 sites, 49% of which were for sites greater than 30 MW.

Total capacity submitted for Q2 of 2’21 was 3.2 GW across 59 sites, the largest ever submitted for a quarter. 92% of applications submitted during this period were for sites of 30 MW or larger. During this period, there was also a pre-application for a 500 MW capacity site in Lanarkshire, Scotland.

The graphic above shows the planned capacity by colocation per year, where the pipeline is dominated by large standalone sites. The growing capacity scale of standalone projects means that the energy storage market is increasingly dominated by standalone sites. 82% of the total planned capacity is standalone.

In general, project size depends on the type of project being developed. Standalone sites are typically large in capacity, while co-located projects tend to be much smaller. Although projects of varying sizes have been deployed, operational capacity is expected to grow rapidly over the next few years due to pipeline growth.

Many developers are now submitting applications for new wind and solar power plants to be co-located with battery storage. Since these projects are typically smaller, the market will continue to be dominated by high-capacity standalone sites.

The total capacity submitted in 2017 was 4.9 GW, the highest annual submitted capacity so far. Capacity submitted in 2021 is currently 4.7 GW. Soon 2021 will reach record status for energy storage capacity submitted in the UK by the calendar year.

The pipeline for energy storage has grown much faster than the deployment level, with planned capacity of over 20 GW and operating capacity of over 1.3 GW. The application is either rejected or the developer is no longer building on it because there is a little more than 1 GW of active in the pipeline. However, these sites still have potential for future deployment.

6 GW and more are in the pre-application phase of the plan. This means we are waiting for your review/scoping request and the full application to be submitted. About 3GW is for submitted applications, but still awaiting a decision. 8.5 GW of capacity was approved in the plan, but no grid-connected contract was signed, and nearly 2 GW was approved as grid-connected.

The pipeline for energy storage has increased significantly this year and the market is very active. With sites installed on more than 800 projects, the percentage of deployments is likely to increase over the next few years.

Cover image: The Minety 100MW project in Wiltshire, UK is currently the largest battery energy storage system (BESS) in Europe. Image: Shell Energy Europe.

