Repairing and reusing household items could create thousands of green jobs across the UK | green economy





Reusing and repairing household items from washing machines to phones and recycling single-use consumer goods like plastic bottles could create hundreds of thousands of green jobs across the UK, the think tank said.

The UK generates thousands of tons of unnecessary waste each year, some of which is still exported. This is because they do not invest in the infrastructure needed to value resources and repurpose manufactured products.

The Green Alliance think tank instead found that prioritizing the repair and reuse of manufactured goods could create more than 450,000 jobs over the next 15 years, many of which are in areas where traditional manufacturing practices have declined.

Many high-value products are now scrapped, exported, or broken down for recycling, which does not reflect the value and CO2 emissions generated by the energy and materials used in manufacturing. A refurbished iPhone, for example, can sell for about half the original price, but only 0.24% of its value when recycled.

While highly skilled jobs could be created in repairing complex products such as electronics and machinery, about a third of the jobs projected in the report would be created if recycling efforts for materials such as plastics were phased out. It will be in the form of low-skilled jobs. consolation. Plastic waste has been exported abroad for many years, where it is often just thrown away or burned.

However, a Green Alliance report released on Wednesday found that much more could be done by governments to spur a circular economy that uses recycling as a last resort to promote the reuse and repair of items, minimizing waste and preserving the value of resources. shows the need. . At current rates, growth in the circular economy is so slow that only 40,000 new jobs will be created by 2035.

The think tank is urging policies that say it will increase jobs, including a goal of halving UK resource use by 2050. Zero grade VAT for repairs and repairs; Training programs to equip workers with the necessary skills.

Green Alliance’s Zoe Avison said: A large-scale program to avoid unnecessary waste and reclaim the value of materials will not only benefit consumers, but will also create jobs in communities across the country. This is a good opportunity for the prime minister to show his will to expand innovation and the government to show the meaning of leveling up.

Lawmakers also urged governments to consider ways to promote the reuse and repair of goods, including repair rights, where consumer goods, from cars to TVs, should be designed to be easier to repair than scrap. The water right regulation was pioneered in France and was applied to electronic products in the European Union earlier this year, requiring products to last for at least 10 years. US President Joe Biden is also taking action on the matter, and the Australian government is considering a similar move.

The UK now requires limited repair rights for white goods such as dishwashers and washing machines, including providing spare parts within two years of product launch and 7-10 years after discontinuation, but not yet computers and smartphones been done. Activists say the rules should be much better.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/aug/04/repairing-and-reusing-household-goods-could-create-thousands-of-green-jobs-across-the-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos