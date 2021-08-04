



Officials and bankers estimate that up to £5 billion of state-backed COVID-19 emergency loans are at risk of not being repaid, and initial data suggests that default rates will be much lower than initially feared.

The assessment is based on the first few months of debt repayment and shows 5-10% of small businesses that have so far leveraged the government’s £47.4 billion “return” coronavirus aid plan. I missed my reimbursement.

Bankers say a stronger-than-expected economic recovery from the pandemic has helped businesses regain financial independence. One bank executive said by the end of the 12-month interest-free payment period up to 5% of all loans had already been paid in full.

“This is our best guess for now, but the early signs are that losses are unlikely to reach tens of billions of dollars as we feared,” said management. “It is clear that all loans were taken with caution, not out of desperation.”

But some bankers have warned that the government may have delayed the worst with a “pay-as-you-grow” scheme that offers up to six months of repayment deferrals and up to 10 years of extended loan terms. The Treasury declined to comment.

Last summer, the government tentatively estimated that between 35% and 60% of borrowers could default on their loans. In December, the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) estimated that guarantees on bounceback loans could cost taxpayers up to £19 billion.

Banks could offer state-guaranteed loans of up to £50,000, under a loan plan the government rushed into last year to support hundreds of thousands of small businesses facing bankruptcy due to coronavirus restrictions. As a result, the taxpayer bears all losses.

Officials who saw a higher-than-expected default rate said they could not estimate the proportion of fraudulent loans out of the £5 billion figure.

All loans have a 90-day repayment period, so banks should begin evaluating their portfolio’s early default in the coming weeks as repayments on their first loan begin in June. However, before pursuing debt recovery, banks are expected to contact and work with borrowers. If the business is unable to repay, the lender will trigger a state guarantee.

Because the company was designed to provide funds to troubled businesses as quickly as possible, they were able to access the return loan program through a streamlined application process that came with a limited check. This has significantly increased the initial estimate of potential losses for taxpayers.

Bankers say base estimates for other emergency coronavirus loan plans that came with tighter checks were much lower. They estimate exposure to bad loans to be less than 1% for their coronavirus shutdown loan schemes targeting larger small businesses.

