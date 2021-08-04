British Press Coalition Calls for Visas for Endangered Afghan Journalists in Taliban | Afghanistan





A coalition of British newspapers and broadcasters has appealed to the government to expand the Afghan refugee visa program to include those who have worked in the British press for the past 20 years.

In an open letter to the prime minister and foreign minister, more than 20 media outlets, working with the British press, explained that there is an absolute need for a safe pathway for journalists who may be at risk of Taliban retaliation.

The threat to their lives is already serious and worsening, and prompt action is urgently needed.

Afghan journalists and media staff who worked for the British press and played an important role in publicizing the British public would face persecution, bodily harm, imprisonment, torture or death if left unattended.

Last month, the American press came together and incorporated various media such as Fox and The New York Times. The Biden administration has since expanded the Afghanistan visa program to target the US media and those involved in US-funded aid projects.

The signers of the British letter represent an equally broad coalition. This includes broadcasters Sky and ITN (providing news on ITV, Channels 4 and 5), as well as all major UK newspapers from The Guardian, The Times, Financial Times, Daily Mail and the Sun, weekly The Economist.

The National Union of Journalists and the press freedom organization Reporters Without Borders have also named their calls for a safe pathway for journalists connected to the UK.

Working as reporters, translators or solvers, Afghans are well-rounded journalists who do everything from research to driving foreign correspondents, essential to the public understanding of the war that has cost hundreds of British lives and billions of pounds.

That operation and its connection to the UK also poses inherent security risks to them. Afghan journalists say their reports are regularly cited in rebel threats.

The letter pointed out that a press freedom panel owned by the UK government is recommending a visa program for journalists at risk in their country.

The Taliban have been targeting journalists in assassination and intimidation campaigns for years, and as waves of attacks intensified in urban areas last year, journalists, along with human rights activists, moderate religious scholars and civil society activists, have gone about their daily lives. life.

Helmand-based Elyas Dayee, who was responsible for much of British media coverage in an area where most British troops served, was killed in a bomb attack claimed by a local Taliban commander. Other victims include three women working for Enekass TV in eastern Afghanistan, who were shot while commuting.

The threat has become more urgent since the Taliban launched a nationwide military operation in May.

They have captured more than half of Afghanistan’s countryside and threaten several major cities. The group has carried out targeted killings after taking control of some areas, and journalists are concerned that they may hit the hit list.

The body of Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Danish Siddiqui was mutilated in multiple layers while detained by the Taliban after being murdered near the southern town of Kandahar last month.

Emphasizing the seriousness of Afghanistan’s current security situation, the United States has begun airlifting former employees before they even complete the visa process, and British military advisers are calling for a broader visa program.

