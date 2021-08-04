Rich countries are turning to boosters. Will the United States follow suit?





A: According to an international consortium of researchers who are trying to understand the long-term consequences of the virus on the central nervous system, Covid-19 may be associated with cognitive decline and the acceleration of Alzheimer’s-like symptoms.

Dr Gabriel de Erausquin, professor of neurology at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center, and his colleagues have studied more than 200 adults aged 60 and older from Argentina who have been infected with Covid-19. They found that patients who had persistent loss of smell were more likely to experience cognitive problems. Three to six months after becoming infected, more than half of patients were still struggling with forgetfulness, and about a quarter experienced additional cognitive problems.

A patient’s degree of illness with Covid-19 was not an indicator of his cognitive decline. Erausquin pointed out, however, that research does not show that Covid-19 increases a person’s risk of Alzheimer’s, and there are some big questions that can only be answered over time.

The tragedy of the victims of the Covid who said no to the vaccine

They didn’t have to die. This is the terrible truth of America’s new pandemic battlefront, as the malicious and highly infectious Delta variant rises, targeting the millions who sadly left it too late to protect themselves with safe, free vaccines. and effective, writes Stephen Collinson.

Michael Freedy, a father of five in Las Vegas, could still be the light in his children’s lives. Instead, they will always be haunted by one of his last heartbreaking texts before his death on Thursday: “I should have been vaccinated.”

About 99.999% of fully vaccinated Americans have not had a fatal breakthrough case of Covid-19

CDC data shows that more than 99.99% of people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 have not had a breakthrough case resulting in hospitalization or death.

The data highlights what leading health experts in the United States have been pointing out for months: Vaccines are very effective in preventing serious illness and death from Covid-19 and are the country’s best way to slow down pandemic and avoid further suffering.

Hackers block Italian vaccine reservation system in ‘most serious cyberattack of all time’

Hackers attacked and blocked an Italian Covid-19 vaccination reservation system earlier this week, in what has been called the worst cyberattack Italian health services have ever seen.

The computer system of the health department of Lazio, one of Italy’s most populous regions and home to the capital Rome, has been the target of an attack that began on Sunday by unknown perpetrators. Local authorities said they had received a generic ransom demand but without further complaint.

On Monday, Lazio’s regional health adviser, Alessio D’Amato, assured that more than 500,000 citizens who had already reserved their Covid-19 vaccines until August 13 could still be vaccinated.

Back to the office? Here’s how to avoid communication problems

Many companies are bringing workers back to the office. However, unless there is an increase in the Delta variant, many employers keep at least one item partially removed from the job. Difficulties in communicating at a distance with coworkers get you nowhere, but there are ways to combat them. Read more here.

