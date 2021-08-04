When is the next UK travel update? Green, Amber and Red Listing Country Review Dates and Changes





The next international travel update is coming after Croatia, Bulgaria, Hong Kong and Taiwan have all been added to the green list in the last UK government review.

Sign up for public interest bulletin boards – get the latest news on coronavirus

When is the next travel update? Green, Amber and Red Listing Country Review Dates and Changes (Image: Getty Images)

Here’s what you need to know about it.

When is the next travel update?

The travel traffic light system is being reviewed in four countries every three weeks, with an initial announcement by the UK government followed by confirmation by the Scottish government.

The last review was Wednesday, July 14, one day earlier than usual, and the changes will take effect on Monday, July 19 at 4:00 AM.

This led many to believe that the next review could be scheduled for Wednesday, August 4th, but now the review is more likely to take place on Thursday, August 5th, with the changes taking effect next week.

Regular reviews allow governments to continuously assess Covid risk for several countries, including the emergence of new strains of concern, such as the Delta strain first identified in India.

Any revisions to the list will be communicated through public health advice, including a joint Biosecurity Center assessment of up-to-date data.

How can I see the next announcement?

There will most likely be coverage of the next travel update from BBC News and Sky News.

Past announcements were not broadcast as TV briefings, and British Transport Minister Grant Shapps issued a statement instead.

Previous travel announcements were made at 11:30 AM.

What can you announce in your next travel review?

Tourists and tour operators alike will want to see if Turkey changes color this time around, as many in the last review wanted Turkey to move from red to amber listings.

A recent report said Spain was concerned about joining Turkey with a destination on the UK travel red list, but now looks set to remain an amber or so-called amber plus destination.

The so-called Amber Plus list was created on Friday, July 15, as France suddenly moved into categories, and those returning from France were forced to self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of their immunization status.

However, The Times reported that the special category could be removed as concerns about beta variants in France and Spain waned, while The Telegraph reported that Germany and Austria would move to the green list, according to UK government sources.

Additionally, there are currently 16 destinations on the green watchlist. That is, you risk moving from green to amber.

As a result, countries such as Barbados and Croatia and islands such as Madeira and the Cayman Islands are at risk of being changed to a higher restriction category in the next review.

